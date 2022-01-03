  1. Home Theater

Jabra’s most affordable workout earbuds debut at CES 2022

Simon Cohen
By

Jabra is using CES 2022 to bring our attention to the newest member of its Elite family of true wireless earbuds: The $119 Elite 4 Active, a set of waterproof, active noise canceling (ANC) earbuds that fit between the $99 Elite 3 and the $180 Elite 7 Active. They’re available starting January 3, in navy, black and light mint.

Like the more expensive Elite 7 Active, Jabra says the Elite 4 Active offer a secure and comfortable fit without the need for hooks or wingtips, but don’t expect the 4 Active to be quite as secure as the 7 — they don’t have the 7’s ShakeGrip rubber coating. With an IP57 rating, however, the Elite 4 Active have the same level of protection from water and dust as the Elite 7 Active.

Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds.
Jabra

Battery life looks very good: Jabra claims seven hours per charge in the earbuds, with a total of 28 hours when you include the charging case. A 10-minute quick charge can give you an extra hour of playtime in a pinch.

As with Jabra’s other true wireless earbuds, the Elite 4 Active have a transparency mode that lets you bring the outside world in, whether for a quick conversation or for general safety in potentially hazardous places like busy intersections. Sound quality should be very good if other Jabra buds are any indication, and Jabra has included support for both AAC and aptX Bluetooth codecs.

Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds.
Jabra

Android owners get some nice extra features with the Elite 4 Active, like a simplified set-up procedure thanks to Google Fast Pair technology, and a choice of built-in access to Amazon Alexa, or Spotify Tap, which lets you start a Spotify stream with just a single tap on an earbud.

Each earbud can be used independently for calls and for music in mono mode. Wondering what you get with the more expensive Elite 7 Active? The pricier buds get a slightly longer battery life (8/30 vs. 7/28), the grippier outer layer, wireless charging, wear sensors that can auto-pause your music when you remove an earbud, and with a firmware update coming later in January, they’ll have Bluetooth Multipoint capability.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung looks for an ‘Age of Togetherness’ with new Frame, Neo QLED TVs

Samsung Micro LED 2022.

Samsung Gaming Hub brings your favorite gaming services to one app

Samsung Gaming Hub appears on a TV screen.

How to use a smart coffee maker

Ninja Coffee CF020 Series.

Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G8 monitor has highest refresh rate of any 4K display

New Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 monitor seen from the side and from behind.

Samsung’s Smart Monitor M8 brings wireless casting and game streaming

Samsung's latest smart monitor comes with a webcam for video conferencing.

The best foldable phone deals and sales for January 2022

The Samsung Galazy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

The best Google Pixel 5 deals for January 2022

Google Pixel 5 against a background of magazines.

The best iPad Pro deals and sales for January 2022

iPad Pro running iPadOS 15, with the Digital Trends homepage on the screen, Apple Pencil to the right and keyboard to the left.

Best Blink camera deals for January 2022

Blink Home System security cameras on a kitchen counter.

Best Amazon Fire tablet deals for January 2022

Amazon Fire 10 HD Plus tablet with user playing Minecraft.

Best refurbished iPad deals and sales for January 2022

iPad Pro

Best refurbished iPhone deals and sales for January 2022

Apple iPhone 11

Best refurbished tablet sales and deals for January 2022

Dell XPS 2-in-1