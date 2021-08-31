Jabra today took the wraps off three new models of wireless earbuds — the Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, and the Elite 3. The new offerings range from $79 on the low end to $199 on the high end, with a mix of feature spanning each range.

“We are more connected than ever before,” Jabra CEO René Svendsen-Tune said in a press release. “The world has also never been noisier, which requires innovative technology to ensure people have clear calls and a superior music experience. At Jabra, we use our many years of experience to push the boundaries of technology, with the launch of our Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active and Elite 3 earbuds as a result. The introduction of these new products signifies huge developments within the market, and we are excited to be at the forefront.”

The Jabra Elite Pro 7 will include the company’s “MultiSensor Voice” technology. It employs a bone-conduction sensor, four microphones, and “algorithms to ensure crystal clear calls” (which really just means “software to make the two work together”). There’s also active noise cancellation on board, and you can customize audio profiles via Jabra’s software.

The Elite 7 Pro also are some 16% smaller than the uber-popular Jabra Elite 75t, which until now were the smallest option in the lineup. Despite that, you should still expect some nine hours of playback time with active noise cancellation turned on. That can be extended to 35 hours when you recharge with the included charging case. And just five minutes in that case will net some 1.2 hours of playback time.

The Elite 7 Pro earbuds weigh in at $199 and support Amazon Alexa, Apple’s Siri on iOS, or Google Assistant when used with Android.

The Jabra Elite 7 Active, as the name implies, are intended for a more “active lifestyle.” They lack the MultiSensor Voice technology, but Jabra says you should expect “the same premium experience.” The Elite 7 Active have a “ShakeGrip coating” that’s meant to keep the things in your ears while you’re out being active. They’ll retail for $179 — and we’ll just have to see whether the trade-off of the bone-conducting tech for something that’ll potentially stay put that much better is worth it.

The low end of the new lineup — the Jabra Elite 3 — sport four microphones, Qualcomm’s aptX HD audio, and seven hours of battery life (which can be extended to 28 when you factor in the charging case). The Elite 3 use passive noise isolation but also include Jabra’s “HearThrough” awareness. They’ll retail at $79 and be available in four colors — lilac, light beige, dark gray, and navy.

The Jabra Elite 3 will be the first of trio available for purchase, hitting retailers on September 1. The Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active will be available starting October 1.

Editors' Recommendations