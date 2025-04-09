 Skip to main content
Own the JBL Cinema SB170 Soundbar for only $170 when you purchase today

Good Deal The JBL Cinema SB170 2.1 Channel Soundbar.
Sometimes, a set of TV speakers is enough to carry you through your favorite movies, shows, and YouTube deep dives. But if you’re the kind of person who gives a dang about sound quality, proper stereo imaging, and overall volume, at a minimum you should have a soundbar. Fortunately, just about every audio brand makes these plug-and-play home theater gadgets, and right now, JBL is offering a solid markdown on one of its entry-level models: 

For a limited time, the JBL Cinema SB170 2.1ch Soundbar is on sale for $170. The full MSRP on this model is $250. It’s one of the best soundbar deals of the week thus far, but don’t wait too long to take advantage of this sale!

Why you should buy the JBL Cinema SB170 Soundbar

Dishing out up to 220 watts, the JBL Cinema SB170 is the set of speakers your TV wished it had, not to mention the wireless subwoofer for the kind of low-end only a sub can produce. The SB170 delivers a warm and excited default sound, and getting it up and running is as simple as plugging the bar into your TV’s HDMI ARC or digital optical port. 

Thanks to the dedicated Bluetooth input, you’ll also be able to stream music wirelessly from a phone or tablet to the JBL SB170. There’s even a built-in Voice preset that adds a bit of extra top-end and focus on dialogue and vocals, ensuring you don’t miss a crucial line or a killer lyric. This model also comes with everything you’ll need to mount it on the wall, should you decide to go that route. 

Save $80 when you purchase the JBL Cinema SB170 2.1ch Soundbar today, and be sure to have a look at our roundups of the best Bluetooth speaker deals and best TV deals for even more discounts on top home theater hardware!

