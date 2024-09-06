 Skip to main content
Today is your last chance to buy this JBL soundbar for $150

The JBL Cinema SB170 2.1 Channel Soundbar.
There’s no getting around the fact that TV speakers are relatively small. This is at least half of the reason why TVs continue to get thinner while sound quality continues to take a dip. Fortunately, most TV brands, along with some dedicated audio companies, know how bad things can get. This is why you can purchase a soundbar for just about any price point you can imagine.

Of course, you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to get a great soundbar. As a matter of fact, we came across this awesome JBL promo while scanning through Best Buy deals. Today, you can purchase the JBL Cinema SB170 2.1 Channel Soundbar for only $150. At full price, this model sells for $250. This is a part of Best Buy’s 48-hour sale, which concludes at 11:59pm tonight.

Why you should buy the JBL Cinema SB170

This 220W soundbar system is simple to install and even easier to use. You’ll have your choice of HDMI ARC or digital optical for wiring the JBL SB170 to your TV, along with a Bluetooth input for listening to wireless music from your phone, tablet, or PC. The SB170 bar itself contains four full-range drivers, and the system comes with a wireless subwoofer for adding a little extra rumble to your soundstage.

We know how difficult it can be to hear dialogue in some movies and TV shows. Luckily, so does JBL, as the company thought to include a Voice preset for enhanced vocal clarity. Now, you’ll never miss your favorite lines from all the shows and movies you adore! The SB170 is also Dolby Digital certified, ensuring the soundbar can output just about any stereo or surround sound track.

We see a lot of soundbar deals, but this Best Buy offer is definitely one you don’t want to miss. We especially recommend this model if you’re looking for a boost in TV audio quality without breaking the bank. Save $90 when you purchase the JBL Cinema SB170 at Best Buy, and be sure to check out some of the other JBL deals we’ve been keeping tabs on.

