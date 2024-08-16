This JBL Bluetooth speaker and alarm clock is down to $32 from $120

The JBL Horizon 2 FM, a Bluetooth speaker that doubles as an alarm clock, is down to a very affordable price of $32 from JBL. That’s $88 in savings, but we’re not sure how much time is remaining before it’s back to its regular price of $120. The discount appears once you add it to your cart, and from there, we highly recommend completing the checkout process quickly. If you don’t, you may miss out on this fantastic bargain.

Why you should buy the JBL Horizon 2 FM Bluetooth speaker

As a Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Horizon 2 FM delivers the brand’s trademark powerful sound, whether you’re streaming music from your mobile device through a Bluetooth connection, or you’re listening to your favorite radio programs. There are three buttons that you can set to your favorite radio stations so you can easily switch between them, and the speaker’s ambient light will softly illuminate the area so it can also serve as a nightlight. The JBL Horizon 2 FM also has two USB ports that you can use to charge your devices.

The JBL Horizon 2 FM can also function as an alarm clock, with multiple audio choices depending on what you want to wake you up. You can set it to access your favorite radio station, or choose from among its built-in digital alarm tones. You can also set several alarms across each day using its rotary control knob, which you’ll also use to snooze alarms, adjust volume, and turn the ambient light on or off.

If you’re on the hunt for Bluetooth speaker deals, you’re going to want to check out JBL’s offer for the JBL Horizon 2 FM. From a sticker price of $120, it’s all the way down to only $32, though you’ll first have to add it to your cart in order for you to see the $88 discount. You shouldn’t be wasting any more time if you want to get the JBL Horizon 2 FM Bluetooth speaker for much cheaper than usual though, as any delay may cause you to miss out. It would be a shame if you let this opportunity at massive savings slip through your fingers, so check it out quickly.