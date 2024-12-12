 Skip to main content
These JBL adaptive noise-cancelling headphones are only $60 today

You’ve probably seen one or two JBL products in your shopping ventures. This popular audio brand is responsible for some of the best Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, and headphones on the market in 2024, and a great pair of JBL cans is getting the discount treatment today: Right now, when you purchase the JBL Live 660NC Headphones through JBL, you’ll only pay $60. At full price, these headphones cost $160.

We also recommend taking a look at some of the other great headphones deals we’ve been finding.

Why you should buy the JBL Live 660NC Headphones

The 660NC cans are lightweight, long-lasting, and sound great. The 40mm twin drivers do an excellent job at balancing mids, highs, and lows, providing a wide stereo soundstage that translates nicely to most genres. Fully charged, you can expect up to 40 hours of playback from these bad boys with ANC disabled, while turning ANC on reduces that number to about 26 hours.

Out of the box, the 660NC headphones favor a bass-forward signature, but you’ll be able to use the graphic EQ in the JBL app to fine-tune the sound quality to your liking. You’ll also be able to switch between noise-cancelling presets, monitor battery life, and call upon Alexa or Google Assistant with the JBL app. We also think the 660NC headphones deliver a solid phone call-taking experience.

We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to last, so today might be the best day to buy. Save $100 when you order the JBL Live 660NC Headphones through JBL, and be sure to check out our lists of the best Bose deals and best Bluetooth speaker deals for even more JBL discounts!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
