These JBL noise-canceling headphones have a $50 discount today

Noise-cancelling headphones can turn your distracting workplace into a peaceful environment. They’re also great for bus, plane, and train rides, where engine drones and chit-chat can drive you nutty. This week, JBL is offering discounts on several products, including a top-rated pair of ANC cans: the JBL Tour One M2.

Right now, when you shop at Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, you’ll only pay $250 for these JBL headphones. The full MSRP on this model is $300.

Why you should buy the JBL Tour One M2

The JBL Tour One M2 use an adaptive ANC system to analyze and cancel out unwanted noise in your environment. Four noise-canceling mics work overtime to disrupt a wide range of frequencies while also filtering out background noise and enhancing your voice for phone calls. There’s even a Smart Ambient feature for letting outside sound in while you’re listening to music or a podcast and a Smart Talk mode that automatically pauses media when your voice is detected.

The Tour One M2 deliver impressive sound, with a warm and punchy default audio profile right out of the box. You’ll also be able to download the JBL app to change audio presets or create your own sound profile via the multi-band EQ. The 40mm drivers do a nice job at adding thump and rumble across genres, and mids and highs are well represented, too.

On a full charge, you should get up to 50 hours of battery life from the Tour One M2, although this is an estimate that may vary based on volume and ANC settings.

Save $50 on the JBL Tour One M2 when you purchase today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best headphone deals, best Bluetooth speaker deals, and best soundbar deals for even more discounts on top audio devices!