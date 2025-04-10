 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These JBL noise-canceling headphones have a $50 discount today

By
Good Deal JBL Tour One M2.
JBL / JBL

Noise-cancelling headphones can turn your distracting workplace into a peaceful environment. They’re also great for bus, plane, and train rides, where engine drones and chit-chat can drive you nutty. This week, JBL is offering discounts on several products, including a top-rated pair of ANC cans: the JBL Tour One M2.

Right now, when you shop at Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, you’ll only pay $250 for these JBL headphones. The full MSRP on this model is $300. 

Why you should buy the JBL Tour One M2

The JBL Tour One M2 use an adaptive ANC system to analyze and cancel out unwanted noise in your environment. Four noise-canceling mics work overtime to disrupt a wide range of frequencies while also filtering out background noise and enhancing your voice for phone calls. There’s even a Smart Ambient feature for letting outside sound in while you’re listening to music or a podcast and a Smart Talk mode that automatically pauses media when your voice is detected.

Related

The Tour One M2 deliver impressive sound, with a warm and punchy default audio profile right out of the box. You’ll also be able to download the JBL app to change audio presets or create your own sound profile via the multi-band EQ. The 40mm drivers do a nice job at adding thump and rumble across genres, and mids and highs are well represented, too. 

On a full charge, you should get up to 50 hours of battery life from the Tour One M2, although this is an estimate that may vary based on volume and ANC settings.

Save $50 on the JBL Tour One M2 when you purchase today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best headphone deals, best Bluetooth speaker deals, and best soundbar deals for even more discounts on top audio devices! 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
We loved the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, and today they’re $100 off
A man with a mask wearing Sony WH 1000XM4 headphones.

We here at Digital Trends have given props to the Sony WH-1000XM line of headphones in the past. Products like the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Sony WF-1000XM5 have been making waves for the last couple of years. In fact, the XM5s are currently our pick for the best headphones, and the XM4s had that distinction before them. Luckily, these cans are still sold brand-new, and we came across an incredible discount while vetting through the best headphone deals:

Right now, when you purchase the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones at Amazon, Best Buy, Sony, and a few other retailers, you’ll only pay $250. That’s a $100 markdown from the original MSRP.

Read more
These JBL wireless earbuds are usually $150 — today they’re $40
The JBL Reflect Aero wireless earbuds and their charging case.

Some true wireless earbuds deals are still pretty expensive even after their discounts, but not this one from JBL. At 73% off, the JBL Reflect Aero TWS will be yours for an incredibly affordable $40, after $110 in savings on their original price of $150. This deal is only going to last through the weekend -- or shorter if stock sells out -- so we highly recommend completing your purchase for them as soon as you can if you don't want to miss out.

Why you should buy the JBL Reflect Aero TWS wireless earbuds
The JBL Reflect Aero TWS are wireless earbuds that are great running headphones at an affordable price. They come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, which means they're the perfect companion for your outdoor exercises and even the most intense workouts. They can also last up to 30 minutes in depths of up to 5 feet -- even in salt water. The wireless earbuds are also designed with small tips for minimal intrusion and compact fins to provide stability, and they come with a battery that can last up to eight hours on a single charge. Their charging case, meanwhile, holds another two full charges in reserve.

Read more
Guess what! The Beats Studio Buds have a $50 discount today
Beats Studio Buds

Not every pair of wireless earbuds needs to cost a substantial amount of money. Still, some of the best-sounding in-ears will run you upwards of $250 in many cases. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for great headphone deals, and luck was on our side today: Right now, when you purchase the Beats Studio Buds at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, you’ll only pay $100. The full MSRP on this model is $150.

We tested the Beats Studio Buds back in April 2022, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “In the Studio Buds, Beats found a perfect balance between features and price.”

Read more