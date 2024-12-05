 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Post Cyber Monday savings: Take $50 off the JBL Tour Pro 3 at Best Buy

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends JBL Tour Pro 3.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

We here at Digital Trends have been covering noise-cancelling earbuds and headphones for years on end, and it’s an exciting field to stay on top of. Audio companies are all about ingenuity, and it’s been a thrill to watch in-ear and over-ear tech evolve so much, even in just the last year or so! Not long ago, we were able to test the JBL Tour Pro 3 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds, and AV expert Simon Cohen had the following to say: “For those who want it all, the JBL Tour Pro 3 have an unbeatable set of features.” Today, when you purchase the JBL Tour Pro 3 through Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, you’ll only pay $250. At full price, these earbuds go for $300.

Why you should buy the JBL Tour Pro 3

We loved taking the JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds for a test drive, and we had an even better experience with the Tour Pro 3. The dual-driver design helps to achieve a greater balance between highs, mids, and lows without overpowering any part of the mix you’re listening to. Throw in strong ANC, support for hi-res codecs (LDAC and LC3plus), optional wired listening, and an IP55 rating, and it becomes clear why we gave the Tour Pro 3 buds a solid 4 out of 5 stars.

One of the most significant advantages of the Tour Pro 3 is the bright, interactive touchscreen that’s right on the front of the charging case (which supports both wired and wireless charging). You’ll be able to do things like execute playback commands, switch between ANC and transparency modes, pick a different EQ preset, and much more. Many of these same settings and controls are available via the JBL Headphones app, too.

Related

On a full charge, JBL claims you should get about eight hours of playback, with an extra 24 hours provided by a fully charged case. While we don’t know exactly how long this deal is going to last, it’s a good idea to treat any post-Cyber Monday savings as “supplies are limited” promos. Save $50 when you purchase the JBL Tour Pro 3 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds today, and be sure to check out our lists of the best Amazon deals, Best Buy deals, and Walmart deals, too.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Save $75 when you buy the AirPods 3 at Walmart
Apple AirPods 3.

For years, the Apple AirPods have been a go-to set of earbuds for many folks, and these signature Apple in-ears continue to deliver the goods. We’re also always on the lookout for AirPods deals because we want our readers to score the absolute best prices on premium models like the AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and the focus of today’s promo, the AirPods 3:

Right now, when you purchase the Apple AirPods 3 at Walmart, you’ll pay $95. At full price, this model sells for $170. We took these bad boys for a spin a few years ago, and our reviewer called them “An excellent upgrade to Apple’s iconic wireless earbuds.”

Read more
Best Beats headphone deals: Studio Pro, Studio Buds, Powerbeats
Beats Studio Pro sitting on travel case.

Since its arrival on the scene Beats has been turning out some of the most popular wireless headphones and wireless earbuds on the market. And despite its popularity the Beats brand is always a good one to turn to if you’re looking for some headphone deals. There are a lot of Beats headphone deals scattered across retailers right now, so we’ve made things more convenient by getting them organized below. Read onward for all of the details on how to save big on some Beats headphones, and if you’d like to consider other headphone brands for some savings there are plenty of Bose headphone deals, Sony headphone deals, AirPods deals, AirPods Pro deals, and even AirPods Max deals out there as well.

Best Beats earbuds deals

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds are $70 off today
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy deals aren't only focused on smartphones, as they also include discounts on wireless earbuds. Here's one if you're interested -- the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for only $160, following a $70 discount from Samsung on their original price of $230. There's no telling how much time is remaining before you miss this chance at savings though, so if you want to get these true wireless earbuds for much cheaper than usual, we highly recommend completing your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are wireless earbuds that offer studio-quality sound and active noise cancellation, which is automatically turned off when your voice is detected to activate conversation mode so you can hear the other person's voice clearer. Travelers will love their ability to listen to real-time translations through a Samsung Galaxy phone, and Smart Things Find will help you locate the wireless earbuds if you misplace them. With ANC activated, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can last up to 5 hours on a single charge, and a total of 20 hours with their charging case.

Read more