Post Cyber Monday savings: Take $50 off the JBL Tour Pro 3 at Best Buy

We here at Digital Trends have been covering noise-cancelling earbuds and headphones for years on end, and it’s an exciting field to stay on top of. Audio companies are all about ingenuity, and it’s been a thrill to watch in-ear and over-ear tech evolve so much, even in just the last year or so! Not long ago, we were able to test the JBL Tour Pro 3 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds, and AV expert Simon Cohen had the following to say: “For those who want it all, the JBL Tour Pro 3 have an unbeatable set of features.” Today, when you purchase the JBL Tour Pro 3 through Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, you’ll only pay $250. At full price, these earbuds go for $300.

Why you should buy the JBL Tour Pro 3

We loved taking the JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds for a test drive, and we had an even better experience with the Tour Pro 3. The dual-driver design helps to achieve a greater balance between highs, mids, and lows without overpowering any part of the mix you’re listening to. Throw in strong ANC, support for hi-res codecs (LDAC and LC3plus), optional wired listening, and an IP55 rating, and it becomes clear why we gave the Tour Pro 3 buds a solid 4 out of 5 stars.

One of the most significant advantages of the Tour Pro 3 is the bright, interactive touchscreen that’s right on the front of the charging case (which supports both wired and wireless charging). You’ll be able to do things like execute playback commands, switch between ANC and transparency modes, pick a different EQ preset, and much more. Many of these same settings and controls are available via the JBL Headphones app, too.

On a full charge, JBL claims you should get about eight hours of playback, with an extra 24 hours provided by a fully charged case. While we don’t know exactly how long this deal is going to last, it’s a good idea to treat any post-Cyber Monday savings as “supplies are limited” promos. Save $50 when you purchase the JBL Tour Pro 3 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds today, and be sure to check out our lists of the best Amazon deals, Best Buy deals, and Walmart deals, too.