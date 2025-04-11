 Skip to main content
Get this Dolby Atmos soundbar from Klipsch while it has a $105 discount

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Klipsch Flexus Core 200: close-up on badge.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Your TV speakers are sick and tired of dishing out lackluster audio and are demanding a vacation. There couldn’t be a better time for Klipsch to have marked down one of its best home theater soundbars, the Flexus Core 200. For a limited time, this Dolby Atmos emulator is available on Amazon for only $395. The full MSRP on this model is $500.

We tested the Klipsch Flexus Core 200 back in April 2024, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “The Klipsch Flexus Core 200 packs awesome power and bass in a single speaker.”

Why you should buy the Klipsch Flexus Core 200 Soundbar

If you love watching movies and find it essential to preserve and enhance as many audio details as possible, a soundbar should be a bare minimum for your cinema space. Fortunately, the Flexus Core 200 is more than a traditional left-right stereo system. In fact, it’s a full-on 3.1.2 home theater configuration, which means side-firing and up-firing speakers work in unison to achieve a wide soundstage. This bodes particularly well for anyone looking to emulate a three-dimensional Dolby Atmos setup.

The two built-in woofers do an excellent job of bringing plenty of low-end to your favorite movies, shows, and music, though the Flexus Core 200 does feature an LFE output for hooking up a dedicated sub. While the soundbar lacks Wi-Fi features, the built-in Bluetooth input lets you stream music wirelessly from a phone or tablet.

For those who like customizable audio settings, you’ll want to download the Klipsch Connect app for access to the Core 200’s three-band EQ and presets.

Save $105 when you purchase the Klipsch Flexus Core 200 today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best soundbar deals, best Amazon deals, and best TV deals for even more sales on top AV tech!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
