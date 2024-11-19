 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

This cool retro Lego record player can be yours for free this weekend

By
The Lego Retro Record Player on a table.
Lego

It’s tiny, has a stylus made of plastic, and its wow and flutter is probably off the charts, but if you’re a vinyl nerd or a turntable nut like we are, then you’re going to want this cool retro Lego record player set that the brick masters are offering as a gift this weekend as part of its Insiders Weekend.

As part of Lego’s popular gift event that takes place November 23 and 24, members of the company’s Insiders club can get access to several “gift-with-purchase” sets, including the Retro Record Player, that can be had for free if you spend $250 or more.

Recommended Videos

Made up of 310 pieces, the miniature record player measures just 1.5 inches high by 6 inches wide by 4.5 inches deep, and has a build quality that could potentially land it on our list of the best turntables.

The Lego Retro Record Player.
Lego

The nifty set (recommended for ages 12 and, most importantly, up) features a closable dust cover, a moveable tonearm that appears to even have a counterweight, and a solid-looking headshell that’s likely upgradeable if you want to get creative and nick some Legos from your kids.

Related

There’s even a moveable tonearm lever (it doesn’t actually raise/lower the tonearm, though), a volume dial, decorated centerpiece, more than enough colorful buttons and printed tiles, and a vinyl record you can build that may or may not be a rare U.K. pressing of The White Album (checks notes – nope, it’s just plastic, sorry).

If you want to get your hands on this fun, snap-together deck (or any of the other sets on offer), you just have to create a Lego account or sign in at the Lego website to get access to Insider Weekend gifts.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Derek Malcolm
Derek Malcolm
Contributing Editor, A/V
Derek Malcolm is a contributing editor and evergreen lead for the A/V and Home Theater section of Digital Trends. Derek…
Cable labeling is pure chaos and it needs to stop
A selection of three USB-C cables being held in a hand.

There was a time in our digital lives when reaching for a cable was a straightforward affair. If we needed to connect a CD player to our amplifier, an optical cable was the right tool for the job. If we bought a new printer, a USB-A to USB-B cable of the right length would almost certainly guarantee success. Even in the early days of the HDMI cable revolution, connecting a Blu-ray player to a TV was a simple matter of finding the most affordable cable we could -- in the mid-2000s, I bought several $5 HDMI cables from Monoprice and they all worked just fine.

But the age of easy connectivity is now behind us, and every year it seems to get worse. As our devices become more capable, they place an increasing set of demands on the cables that connect them. And some of our existing cables -- and many we might buy in-store or online -- can’t meet those demands.

Read more
Best AV receivers 2024: top sound for your home theater
Marantz Cinema 30 AVR.

To the untrained eye, an AV receiver may just look like a big black box that a bunch of TV and speaker wires run in and out of. Far more than a junction box for your go-to components like streaming devices, Blu-ray players, projectors, network music streamers, turntables, and more, an AV receiver is the beating heart of a home theater system. You’ll be hard-pressed to wire up any bookshelf speakers, floor-standing speakers, or subwoofers without one of these bad boys!

Shopping for an AV receiver can be quite the task. Not only do brands like Marantz have brand-new models to choose from, but you’ll usually be able to find older models for discounted prices, too. You also want to make sure your new receiver is compatible with all of your existing hardware, while future-proofing it against any AV tech you may grab down the line. To help everyone out, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best AV receivers you can buy.

Read more
You Asked: New device vs. new TV, connection conundrums, and CRT calibrations
You Asked

On today’s You Asked: When are streaming boxes and sticks better than smart TVs? What’s the best way to use the eARC port on your TV? Hisense USA president, David Gold, comes onto the show to address the trend of TVs getting bigger and where UST projectors fit into all of this. And should a CRT TV and retro gaming fan try to calibrate his own TV?
New streamer or new TV?

Tom Bickford has a 55-inch Roku TV from 2018 and is looking to upgrading to a 65-inch TV. With current Roku options more limited now, he says, should he buy the best TV in his price range, regardless of platform? Is there any disadvantage to using a Roku stick or box on a TV with a different smart TV system already on it?

Read more