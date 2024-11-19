It’s tiny, has a stylus made of plastic, and its wow and flutter is probably off the charts, but if you’re a vinyl nerd or a turntable nut like we are, then you’re going to want this cool retro Lego record player set that the brick masters are offering as a gift this weekend as part of its Insiders Weekend.

As part of Lego’s popular gift event that takes place November 23 and 24, members of the company’s Insiders club can get access to several “gift-with-purchase” sets, including the Retro Record Player, that can be had for free if you spend $250 or more.

Made up of 310 pieces, the miniature record player measures just 1.5 inches high by 6 inches wide by 4.5 inches deep, and has a build quality that could potentially land it on our list of the best turntables.

The nifty set (recommended for ages 12 and, most importantly, up) features a closable dust cover, a moveable tonearm that appears to even have a counterweight, and a solid-looking headshell that’s likely upgradeable if you want to get creative and nick some Legos from your kids.

There’s even a moveable tonearm lever (it doesn’t actually raise/lower the tonearm, though), a volume dial, decorated centerpiece, more than enough colorful buttons and printed tiles, and a vinyl record you can build that may or may not be a rare U.K. pressing of The White Album (checks notes – nope, it’s just plastic, sorry).

If you want to get your hands on this fun, snap-together deck (or any of the other sets on offer), you just have to create a Lego account or sign in at the Lego website to get access to Insider Weekend gifts.