Hurry! This LG OLED TV is usually $1,500 — today it’s $800

If you’ve always wanted to get an OLED TV in your living room but they’re beyond your budget, here’s an offer that may finally make your dream come true — a $700 discount that slashes the price of the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV by nearly half, down to $800 from $1,500 originally. OLED TV deals rarely go below $1,000, so we expect a lot of shoppers to take advantage of this bargain. You’re going to miss out if you keep hesitating with your purchase, so we highly recommend proceeding right now as the stocks that are up for sale may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV

LG is in our list of the best TV brands, and OLED technology is its calling card, so you should expect nothing but a top-quality display if you buy the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV. As an OLED TV, it uses organic light-emitting diodes instead of a backlight, giving it the ability to control the behavior of each pixel on the screen. When this technology is combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, watching on the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV will feel like you’re sitting in the theaters, but on your own couch.

The 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV has several advantages over QLED TVs, as highlighted by our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison. First and foremost, it is capable of creating perfect black levels because it can shut down individual OLED pixels. OLED TVs also offer superior response times, which is great for gamers; they have wider viewing angles so everyone in the room can watch wherever they’re seated; they consume less electricity; and they will keep your eyes comfortable for longer.

In one of the most interesting TV deals that you can shop today, Best Buy has reduced the price of the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV by nearly half following a $700 discount. You’ll only have to pay $800 instead of $1,500 for this OLED TV, which is a steal no matter how you look at it. A lot of other shoppers are probably thinking the same thing, so before all the stocks that are up for sale are picked up, secure your own 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV by completing your transaction for it immediately.

