We gave this OLED TV a 9 out of 10, and it’s on sale today

If you’re all about premium TVs, you’ve probably heard a thing or two about the LG G4 Series OLED. Released in 2024, we had the opportunity to give LG’s latest flagship set a full hands-on review, and let’s just say we were totally blown away by what this bad boy can do. That being said, this model can get pretty pricey, which is why we always have our eyes peeled for a solid markdown or two. And guess what? We found one!

Right now, you can purchase the LG 55-inch G4 Series at Target for $2,300. At full price, this model and size costs $2,600. And if you’d rather save more on one of last year’s models, there are still some excellent LG C3 deals to take advantage of!

Why you should buy the LG G4 Series

While LG hasn’t bothered to dip its toes into QD-OLED waters like Samsung and Sony, the original OLED TV manufacturer is still pumping out some of the best-looking sets on the market. For those unaware, the “G” in G4 actually stands for “Gallery” because this LG OLED is designed to look like a piece of artwork when hanging from your wall. Thanks to its razor-thin chassis and provided slim wall mount, the “delicate piece of art” effect is very much achieved.

The LG G4 Series delivers impressive picture quality and robust peak brightness levels, especially when viewing HDR content. This is thanks to LG’s idea to carry over Micro Lens Array lighting from last year’s G3 Series. While we wouldn’t recommend this be the TV you buy for a super-bright living room, we also think the G4 Series can hold its own under most lighting conditions. Colors on this model are rendered rich and detailed, and the same goes for those inky blacks we’ve all come to expect from an OLED TV.

The G4 Series is fantastic for gaming, too. Equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR support, and fast response times, you’ll stay ahead of the competition while enjoying some of the best gameplay visuals of 2024. It’s hard for us to say precisely how long this Target sale is going to last, so we definitely recommend taking advantage of this offer before it’s too late.

Save $300 when you purchase the LG 55-inch G4 Series OLED at Target this week, and be sure to have a look at some of the other TV deals we’ve been digging up. Need a new audio system? We’ve been rounding up plenty of great soundbar deals, too!