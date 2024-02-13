 Skip to main content
Best LG C3 deals: Get up to $1,000 off the popular OLED TV

Aaron Mamiit
LG C3 OLED
If you’re on the hunt for OLED TV deals, we can’t recommend the LG C3 OLED TV enough. It’s pretty expensive, but fortunately, we’ve come across LG C3 deals that you wouldn’t want to miss. They’re not going to last forever though, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of any of the offers below, you shouldn’t be wasting any more time — pick the model that you want and proceed with the purchase immediately.

Today’s best LG C3 deals

Should you buy the LG C3 OLED TV?

LG C3 OLED
The LG C3 OLED TV ranks first in our roundup of the best OLED TVs, as it’s simply the top choice for most people. If you want a TV that uses OLED technology, and if you’re willing to spend on a massive upgrade for your home theater setup, you won’t regret going for the LG C3 OLED TV.

What is an OLED TV anyway? OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode, and the technology eliminates the need for a backlight because OLED pixels generate all of the light that an OLED TV produces. When an OLED pixel is turned off, there’s no light all, which gives OLED TVs one of their biggest benefits — the ability to create perfect blacks. In our OLED versus QLED comparison, other advantages of OLED TVs include superior response time, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

With the LG C3 OLED TV, you’ll enjoy all of these traits and more, as it runs on the revamped a9 AI Processor Gen 6 that enables features such as AI Super Upscaling 4K that upgrades the quality of all the content that you watch to 4K Ultra HD resolution, and AI Picture Pro that further improves the visuals of your favorite shows and movies. The TV also supports Dolby Vision for extraordinary color and brightness, and Dolby Atmos for immersive surround sound. It will feel like you’re in the theaters, but in the comfort of your own home.

You won’t run out of content to watch on the LG C3 OLED TV because of LG’s webOS 23 platform, which will grant access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. You’ll also get more than 300 free channels with LG Channels, and you’ll see movies just like how their directors intended them to look by activating Filmmaker Mode. Gamers, meanwhile, will love playing video games on the LG C3 OLED TV because it supports Nvidia’s G-Sync, AMD’s FreeSync Premium, and variable refresh rate for topnotch quality, with the LG Game Dashboard and Game Optimizer making it more convenient to adjust settings.

