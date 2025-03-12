The LG OLED TV “everyone should have” is $200 off today

Premium TVs often go for premium prices, which is why we’re always looking for the best TV deals. Brands like LG are renowned for high-quality OLED TVs with near-infinite contrast ratios and unbelievable color accuracy, but they don’t offer as much in the way of sales as companies like Hisense or TCL might. But right now, one of the best OLED TV deals of the week comes to us from LG!

The 65-inch LG C4 Series 4K OLED is the set we’re referring to, and when you order it through LG, Amazon, B&H Photo-Video, and several other retailers, you’ll only wind up paying $1,500. The full MSRP on this model is $1,700.

Why you should buy the LG C4 Series OLED

We got to test the LG C4 last year, and editor at large Caleb Denison said, “This LG OLED EVO C4 is so good, we think that everyone should have this TV.” The LG C4 delivers top-notch picture quality, complete with arresting and lifelike colors, inky blacks, and terrific HDR and SDR brightness levels. While OLED TVs look best in darker spaces, the LG C4 is able to get bright enough to stand up against glare in most rooms. LG’s a9 AI Processor Gen 7 also does a phenomenal job at enhancing every frame and upscaling when needed.

The LG C4 has a native 144Hz refresh rate, along with VRR and ALLM support and a Game Mode picture preset. So, whether you’re a PS5 devotee or a PC gaming diehard, the LG C4 is one of the best TVs for gaming in 2025 (at least until the C5 hits shelves). Other great features include a 40-watt 2.2 speaker system, support for every HDR format except HDR10+, and LG’s built-in webOS 24 for access to Netflix, Hulu, and more.

We wish the LG C4 would stay at this price forever, but the reality is we’ll probably be back to regular MSRP sooner rather than later. That being said, you’ll want to grab this offer while you still can! We also recommend taking a look at our roundups of the best LG TV deals for even more markdowns on top LG sets!