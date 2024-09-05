The popular LG C4 OLED TV has a huge price cut at Target

Referring to the incredible LG C4 OLED, our own Editor-at-Large Caleb Denison said it best by proclaiming, “Everyone should have one!” If you’re the kind of person who expects the best out of your living room TV, and you happen to play a lot of video games, the LG C4 sounds like it would be right up your alley. Fortunately, Target is also offering a significant discount on this OLED set:

Right now, you can purchase the LG 65-inch C4 OLED for only $1,700 when you purchase through Target. You’re saving just over $1,000 with this deal. It’s one of the best OLED TV deals we’ve seen in a while, and we recommend jumping on this discount before it disappears.

Why you should buy the LG C4 Series

Over the last couple of years, LG has been making considerable efforts to improve the overall brightness of its OLED TVs. Naturally, these types of TVs have no issue reproducing rich colors and inky black levels when watching content in a darker room. It’s when ambient lighting starts to become overpowering that OLED TVs begin to falter. This just isn’t the case with the LG C4 Series though.

Thanks to advancements in panel tech and LG’s impressive picture processing and 4K upscaling, the C4 holds up well in brightly lit rooms and is terrific at analyzing and enhancing lower-resolution sources. Whether you’re watching a brand-new 4K HDR film or an old Western on DVD, it’ll be like watching it for the first time again when viewed on the C4 Series!

There are plenty of awesome gaming optimizations, too, including HDMI 2.1 connectivity, VRR support, and a native refresh rate of 144Hz. You can also expect next to no input lag and blistering-fast response times. The C4 Series also does an excellent job at handling HDR content and supports all major formats except HDR10+.

We’re not sure how long this Target markdown on this popular LG TV is going to last, so it’s best to buy soon if you’re interested in this sale. Take home the LG 65-inch C4 Series for $1,700 when you purchase through Target, and make sure you have a look at some of the other great TV deals we’ve been finding this week. We also have a solid list of LG C3 deals for you to peruse.