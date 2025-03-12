We gave 4.5 out of 5 stars to the LG G4 OLED, and today it’s $200 off

When it comes to LG OLED TVs, you can basically close your eyes and choose any model the company makes, and you’ll be in for a treat. But if you want the absolute best OLED LG has made in the last couple of years, look no further than the LG G4 Series. Designed to sit flush against the wall when using LG’s provided slim wall mount, this premium TV has swept awards from numerous publications, including right here at Digital Trends!

And right now, when you purchase the LG 65-inch G4 Series 4K OLED at Amazon, Best Buy, LG, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only end up paying $2,400. The full MSRP on this model is $2,600.

Why you should buy the LG G4 Series OLED

When we tested the LG G4 Series back in May 2024, editor at large Caleb Denison said, “The LG G4 is a triumph of modern television engineering.” Honestly, we can’t think of better words to describe the kind of arresting colors and perfect contrast levels you’ll get from the LG G4.

But you’ll also be treated to exceptional SDR brightness levels that allow the TV to perform well even in brightly lit rooms. That’s on top of fast response time, minimal input lag, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, which also makes the LG G4 Series an excellent choice for gamers. LG’s picture processing and 4K upscaling also do a phenomenal job of making everything from modern HDR films to your old DVD collection look great!

Apps and casting are made possible by LG’s webOS 24, which even gives you access to hundreds of live free TV channels. Score the LG 65-inch G4 Series 4K OLED for $200 less when you purchase today. We also suggest looking through our roundups of the best LG TV deals, best OLED TV deals, and best TV deals for even more savings on top LG TVs!