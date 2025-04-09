 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ends soon: Save $800 on an LG 75-inch QLED TV

By
Good Deal The 2024 LG QNED85T Series 4K LED TV.
LG

LG is one of the most trusted names in the world of TVs. While the manufacturer is best known for its award-winning lineup of 4K OLED TVs, LG makes impressive LED models, too. And today, when you shop at Amazon, Best Buy, or directly through LG, you’ll be able to take advantage of the following offer: 

For a limited time, the LG 75-inch QNED85T 4K QLED is on sale for $1,000. The full MSRP on this model is $1,800. This offer is valid through April 20. 

Why you should buy the LG QNED85T 

Whether you’re looking for a TV for casual movie and show watching or you plan on putting your 75-inch 4K QLED to work as a dedicated gaming display, the LG QNED85T is built for any TV task. 

Related

LG’s a8 AI Processor does a solid job at enhancing and upscaling low-res sources, so everything from OTA broadcasts to your old DVD collection looks sharp and detailed. And thanks to powerful LED lighting and quantum dots, the QNED85T achieves phenomenal peak brightness levels for SDR and HDR content, along with exceptional color accuracy and contrast levels. 

Thanks to VRR and ALLM support, plus HDMI 2.1 connectivity on all four inputs, the QNED85T is an excellent TV for playing video games. You can expect fast response times and low input lag. The native 120Hz refresh rate delivers smooth motion clarity with minimal frame stuttering between transitions, too. 

LG’s webOS 24 is on tap for all things apps and casting. Use the smart hub to access Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and hundreds of free live TV stations. Save $800 when you purchase the LG 75-inch QNED85T 4K QLED today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best LG TV deals, best QLED TV deals, and best TV deals for even more discounts on top LG products! 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
This dorm-sized Samsung 42-inch OLED is on sale for $1,000 today
A Samsung S90D TV on a white background.

Samsung makes some of the best TVs and PC monitors you can buy in 2025, so we’re beyond excited to throw the spotlight on the following offer: For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 42-inch S90D 4K OLED at Samsung, Walmart, Best Buy, and several other retailers, you’ll only pay $1,000.

That might not sound like a great discount, but when you consider the fact that this is one of the best 42-inch TVs in the business, a $400 discount (the TV’s MSRP is $1,400) sounds all the sweeter! 

Read more
The 55-inch Roku Pro Series 4K QLED has a $300 discount today
Roku Pro Series TV

You don’t have to spend barrels of money to score a fantastic TV, but it pays to know which brands to welcome with open arms, and which ones should be kicked to the curb. And one of the go-to brands we’ll always rally behind is Roku, an AV company that’s been making waves in the world of TVs over the last few years. As a matter of fact, we came across this great offer on a Roku TV not too long ago:

Right now, when you purchase the Roku 55-inch Pro Series 4K QLED at Amazon or Best Buy you’ll only pay $600. The full MSRP on this TV is $900.

Read more
Need a small OLED TV? The LG B4 has a $150 discount today
The 2024 LG B4 OLED on its home screen.

There’s no denying the fact that LG makes some of the best OLED TVs on the market. Oftentimes, though, many of these midrange and premium sets are just out of reach, at least in terms of budget. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for the best TV deals, and as luck would have it, we came across this sweet LG offer:

Right now, when you purchase the LG 48-inch B4 Series 4K OLED at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $550. The full MSRP on this model is $700.

Read more