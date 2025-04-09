Ends soon: Save $800 on an LG 75-inch QLED TV

LG is one of the most trusted names in the world of TVs. While the manufacturer is best known for its award-winning lineup of 4K OLED TVs, LG makes impressive LED models, too. And today, when you shop at Amazon, Best Buy, or directly through LG, you’ll be able to take advantage of the following offer:

For a limited time, the LG 75-inch QNED85T 4K QLED is on sale for $1,000. The full MSRP on this model is $1,800. This offer is valid through April 20.

Why you should buy the LG QNED85T

Whether you’re looking for a TV for casual movie and show watching or you plan on putting your 75-inch 4K QLED to work as a dedicated gaming display, the LG QNED85T is built for any TV task.

LG’s a8 AI Processor does a solid job at enhancing and upscaling low-res sources, so everything from OTA broadcasts to your old DVD collection looks sharp and detailed. And thanks to powerful LED lighting and quantum dots, the QNED85T achieves phenomenal peak brightness levels for SDR and HDR content, along with exceptional color accuracy and contrast levels.

Thanks to VRR and ALLM support, plus HDMI 2.1 connectivity on all four inputs, the QNED85T is an excellent TV for playing video games. You can expect fast response times and low input lag. The native 120Hz refresh rate delivers smooth motion clarity with minimal frame stuttering between transitions, too.

LG’s webOS 24 is on tap for all things apps and casting. Use the smart hub to access Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and hundreds of free live TV stations. Save $800 when you purchase the LG 75-inch QNED85T 4K QLED today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best LG TV deals, best QLED TV deals, and best TV deals for even more discounts on top LG products!