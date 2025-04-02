 Skip to main content
The 9 out of 10 LG G4 OLED TV is on sale today for 35% off

We here at Digital Trends are big fans of the LG G4 Series, a TV that received a glowing review from our own editor at large, Caleb Denison, back in May 2024. “The LG G4 is a triumph of modern television engineering” is one of several takeaways we’re still thrilled about, and since the LG G5 Series is just around the corner, the G4 OLED is even cheaper!

In fact, for a limited time, when you purchase the LG 77-inch G4 Series 4K OLED at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and a few other retailers, you’ll only pay $3,000. The full MSRP on this model is $4,600.

Why you should buy the LG G4 Series

As far as colors and contrast go, it really doesn’t get much better than the LG G4 Series. Thanks to the manufacturer’s choice to use a Micro Lens Array panel, the G4 is able to deliver the kind of SDR brightness levels we’d expect from a midrange or premium QLED TV, along with terrific specular highlights when watching or playing HDR content.

LG’s powerful picture processing and 4K upscaling ensures every movie, show, and video game is packed with rich, lifelike colors and a near-perfect contrast ratio. The TV also has a native 144Hz refresh rate, full HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and VRR and ALLM support. This makes it an awesome TV for sports, action movies, and console and PC gaming.

Once connected to Wi-Fi, you’ll also have access to LG’s webOS 24, which is jam-packed with streaming apps, games, and features like AirPlay 2 for casting media from your phone to the TV.

We’re not sure how much longer this sale is going to last, but we’d expect to see more discounts on the entire G4 Series as the weeks go on.

Save $1,600 today when you purchase the LG 77-inch G4 Series 4K OLED, and be sure to have a look at our lists of the best LG TV deals, best OLED TV deals, and best TV deals for even more markdowns on top OLED TVs!

