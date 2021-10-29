Projectors had long been large, cumbersome pieces of equipment that cost thousands of dollars. But in 2021, there is a wide range of options, from excellent 4K projectors to great on-the-go portable projectors, and that’s precisely where the new LG CineBeam PF610P slots in.

The latest in LG’s CineBeam lineup brings full HD video to screens as big as 120-inches. Thanks to its 1,000 ANSI lumens of brightness coming from the 4-channel LED light source, this projector can work in various environments other than pure darkness. Also, because the projector uses LED technology, the lamp’s life span is up to 30,000 hours of use.

Another great benefit of the LG CineBeam PF610P is the multitude of connectivity options available. For inputs, there are two HDMI ports, two USB-A, and an ethernet port. There are also wireless options for Miracast, DLNA, Apple AirPlay 2, and Wi-Fi.

While the connectivity options allow for sending content to the projector, the LG CineBeam PF610P also has webOS 5.0 onboard, giving access to all of your favorite streaming services. This means everything from Amazon Prime Video to YouTube and so much more can be watched directly from the projector without the need for any external sources. It is worth noting that Netflix is not available through the webOS platform at this time.

After finding something to watch, Dolby Atmos-enabled dual speakers will ensure clear audio for whatever you’re watching. If it’s more sound that’s desired, speakers can be connected to the LG CineBeam PF610P through either the 3.5mm AUX jack, optical digital audio port, or Bluetooth.

The projector is also equipped with four-corner keystone adjustment so that regardless of the angle that the image is coming from — it can be adjusted to remove any distortion. This can be helpful in situations where the projector can’t be placed in the ideal location to point toward the screen. The LG CineBeam PF610P is available for $849 and is ready for your next movie night.

