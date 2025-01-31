 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This LG soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and is discounted to $300 today

By
Good Deal The LG S70TR Soundbar mounted below a TV on a shelf.
Best Buy

No TV should go without some kind of audio accessory, especially now that soundbars are made by just about every TV company. And when it comes to reliable TV brands, one of the best in the business is LG. As luck would have it, LG makes some exceptional audio equipment for enhancing your next movie night, and we came across a solid discount while vetting through soundbar deals:

For a limited time, when you purchase the LG S70TR Soundbar at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $300. The MSRP on this model is $400.

Why you should buy the LG S70TR Soundbar

The LG S70TR may look like your run-of-the-mill AV peripheral, but it’s actually a nine-driver audio system with an up-firing center speaker, plus two rears and a wireless sub. Billed as a 5.1.1 configuration, the S70TR is able to decode Dolby Atmos tracks, immersing you and your fellow home theater pals in three-dimensional surround sound. Just connect the HDMI to your TV’s eARC output, and all sound processed by your TV will be routed through the soundbar!

Related

Should you own an LG QNED 4K TV (or are thinking of buying one), the LG S70TR is designed to blend right in with tabletop and wall-mounted LG TVs. If the latter is what you’re dealing with, LG even makes the LG Synergy Bracket (sold separately), so you won’t have to drill extra holes in your wall to get the soundbar mounted. The S70TR is also WOW Orchestra-certified, which means you’ll be able to combine your LG soundbar and LG TV speakers for an even bigger soundstage.

You’ll even be able to download the LG Soundbar App to customize your S70TR’s sound using a three-band equalizer. It’s hard to say how long this discount is going to stick around, so we recommend buying sooner rather than later if you want any chance of nabbing this deal. Take $100 off the LG S70TR Soundbar when you purchase today, and be sure to check out our lists of the best LG TV deals and Best Buy deals for even more markdowns on top tech!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
This LG 4K OLED has a bendable screen — and a $1,300 discount
LG OLED Flex TV

We’re guessing you’re like the rest of us and own a plain ole’ 4K or HD flatscreen TV. Or maybe you’re one of a few TV lovers who own a curved Samsung. Either way, we’re also going to guess you don’t own a bendable 4K OLED TV, and if you do, we are truly envious. At one time, these unique TVs cost quite a chunk of change, but that was two years ago. And just in time for Christmas 2024, LG is offering an amazing markdown on one of its most unique OLED TV deals: 

For a limited time, when you order the LG 42-inch 4K OLED Flex Smart TV through the manufacturer, you’ll only pay $1,700. Mind you, this TV once cost $3,000. We had the opportunity to go over this puppy with a fine-toothed comb, and reviewer Caleb Denison said, “The LG OLED Flex blurs the line between high-end performance TVs and gaming monitors.” 

Read more
The Nakamichi Dragon, a luxury soundbar, has an $800 discount today
Nakamichi

We’re always on the lookout for soundbar deals, and the Christmas shopping season has given us numerous great offers on top soundbars from brands like Samsung and Sonos. But if you’re looking for one of the best Dolby Atmos systems money can buy, we suggest taking a look at this incredible Nakamichi offer:

For a limited time, when you order the Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 Surround System, you’ll pay $3,200. At full price, this model sells for $4,000. We tested this system a couple of years ago, and reviewer Caleb Denison said, “The Nakamichi Dragon is just light-years ahead of any soundbar-based system.”

Read more
The ‘best OLED that LG has ever made’ is $500 off today
LG G4 OLED

If you're on the hunt for OLED TV deals, why not go for the best? The 65-inch LG OLED Evo G4, which is originally sold at $3,100, is available from Best Buy with a $500 discount that brings its price down to $2,600. It's still not what you'd call affordable, but if you're willing to spend on it, you definitely won't regret making this purchase. It would be a shame to miss out on the savings, so you need to complete your transaction for this amazing OLED TV as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG OLED Evo G4 TV
We described the LG OLED Evo G4 as "a triumph of modern television engineering" in our review; it's our top choice in our roundup of the best OLED TVs; and it's featured in our list of the best TVs as "the best OLED that LG has ever made." This isn't just hype -- simply put, if you want an OLED TV for your home theater setup, this is the one that you save up for. We were amazed by its outstanding brightness and astounding accuracy, and were "blown away by its peak luminance, breathtaking colors, and next-level HDR performance."

Read more