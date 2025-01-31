This LG soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and is discounted to $300 today

No TV should go without some kind of audio accessory, especially now that soundbars are made by just about every TV company. And when it comes to reliable TV brands, one of the best in the business is LG. As luck would have it, LG makes some exceptional audio equipment for enhancing your next movie night, and we came across a solid discount while vetting through soundbar deals:

For a limited time, when you purchase the LG S70TR Soundbar at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $300. The MSRP on this model is $400.

Why you should buy the LG S70TR Soundbar

The LG S70TR may look like your run-of-the-mill AV peripheral, but it’s actually a nine-driver audio system with an up-firing center speaker, plus two rears and a wireless sub. Billed as a 5.1.1 configuration, the S70TR is able to decode Dolby Atmos tracks, immersing you and your fellow home theater pals in three-dimensional surround sound. Just connect the HDMI to your TV’s eARC output, and all sound processed by your TV will be routed through the soundbar!

Should you own an LG QNED 4K TV (or are thinking of buying one), the LG S70TR is designed to blend right in with tabletop and wall-mounted LG TVs. If the latter is what you’re dealing with, LG even makes the LG Synergy Bracket (sold separately), so you won’t have to drill extra holes in your wall to get the soundbar mounted. The S70TR is also WOW Orchestra-certified, which means you’ll be able to combine your LG soundbar and LG TV speakers for an even bigger soundstage.

You’ll even be able to download the LG Soundbar App to customize your S70TR’s sound using a three-band equalizer. It’s hard to say how long this discount is going to stick around, so we recommend buying sooner rather than later if you want any chance of nabbing this deal. Take $100 off the LG S70TR Soundbar when you purchase today, and be sure to check out our lists of the best LG TV deals and Best Buy deals for even more markdowns on top tech!