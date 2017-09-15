LG SJ8500 TV unboxing and setup: Get your brand-new big screen ready to watch

As daunting as setting up a TV may seem, there are just a few simple steps to getting your TV ready to watch that are easy to follow. In this video, we take a look at the LG SJ8500 TV unboxing and setup. This TV is LG’s entry model in its Super UHD TV lineup. Follow along with this video for tips and steps on how to best set up this TV.

Unboxing Tips and Cautions

As you unbox your TV, pop open the top first. The stand for the TV is nestled inside, along with additional unboxing instructions to help make the unboxing process as easy as possible. This will also help you unbox the TV in an organized manner in case you need to pack it up again.

What’s in the box

Batteries.

Magic Motion Remote.

Manual.

Break out cables.

Two-part stand.

8 screws.

Items not included

Several items are not included with the TV. You will need to buy HDMI cables to connect your TV to other devices. The easiest way to ensure you have the proper ones is to buy high-speed HDMI cables at the same time you buy your TV. If you plan to use HDMI cables you already own, make sure they meet the requirements for what you will be using them for — whether that is in-wall use, high-speed for 4K HDR content, etc. The TV does not come with any cables for Ethernet, antenna or cable, or AV.

The TV also does not come with wall-mounting equipment. For more information, check out our wall-mounting guide video.

TV setup

The first step in setting up the LG SJ8500 TV is to assemble the TV stand. The stand for this TV comes in two separate parts. Hold both parts upside down and slide the metal halo stand into the white bracket. Secure the two parts together with four of the larger screws.

The next step is to attach the stand to the TV. It is easiest to do this while the TV is facedown with the back exposed. Slide the stand into place and secure it with the four remaining screws, one in each corner.

When you look at the back of the TV, you will notice that the power cord is hardwired, making it easy to connect the TV to a wall outlet. On the opposite side of the TV is a connections bay. The side-loaded bay has two HDMI connections and one USB connection. The rear-facing bay has two HDMI connections, two USB connections, and the usual suspects – A/V, Ethernet, and antenna connections.

Design Features

Looking at the front of the TV, all you can see is a black screen. There is a barely visible black bezel all around the edges, but it blends in well with the screen. This TV would look great mounted on the wall. For more information about wall-mounting a TV, check out this article.

The stand that the TV sits on is a chrome halo stand that is 31.5 inches wide. The stand runs 6.5 inches in front of the screen, which is important to consider when determining where the TV will be placed on or if you plan on buying a soundbar.

Setup connections

When you first power on your TV, the LG WebOS Smart TV system takes you through a setup wizard. Use your Magic Motion remote to connect the TV to your Wi-Fi router, then allow the TV to scan for TV channels via the connected antenna or cable box.

Adjusting settings

While you are still setting up your TV, we suggest you adjust its picture settings. In regard to picture presets, we suggest selecting either expert bright room or expert dark room mode, depending on where you place the TV and what the room lighting is like when you watch TV the most. For most TV users, the expert bright room will be preferred unless you have a dedicated, darkened home entertainment room. No matter which picture preset you decide on, we urge you to reduce or turn off the energy-saving mode because this has a big effect on the brightness of the TV. In settings, turn on Real Cinema and while in TruMotion select the user option. From there reduce both the dejudder and deblur to zero to eliminate the soap opera effect.

Buy now from Amazon