 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

LG shows off first display that can stretch by 50%

By
Stretchable RGB display created by LG Display.
LG Display

While stretchable displays aren’t new, what you can do with them depends on how much they can stretch. That makes LG Display’s latest stretchable achievement notable: The company says it has hit a 50% stretch threshold, marking the first time a display has been deformed to this degree.

It’s a literal expansion of the company’s technology. In 2022, LG Display showed off its first stretchable display — a 12-inch RGB, microLED panel with a claimed pixel density of 100 pixels per inch (ppi) that could stretch by 20%. Its newest version is the same size, with the same pixel density, but by improving the properties of a special silicon material substrate used in contact lenses and developing a new wiring design structure, it has more than doubled stretchability to 50%.

Stretchable RGB display created by LG Display.
LG Display

LG Display also claims that along with more stretch, it has enhanced durability. The new panel can “be repeatedly stretched over 10,000 times, while maintaining clear image quality even in extreme environments such as exposure to low or high temperatures and external shocks,” according to a press release.

Recommended Videos

As part of the announcement, the company showed off a demo automotive display in which flat surfaces can be reshaped into tactile areas, like buttons or a raised, circular dial. When the company debuted its first stretchable display, it noted that the technology could also be used on the outside of vehicles or aircraft.

Related

Stretchable displays may also make their way into the clothing industry because they are thin, light, and can conform to many irregular shapes and surfaces.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
LG’s new thin and stretchable displays could be used to wrap skin, cars, and furniture
A woman bends and folds LG Display's stretchable display.

LG Display has announced that it has created the world's first stretchable display that can be deformed by up to 20% of its original size and shape without suffering any damage. The ultrathin material looks similar to OLED-based flexible displays we've seen from LG Display in the past, but the company says it has gone with micro-LED technology for this new stretchable version.

It's a full-color, 12-inch RGB panel that has a claimed pixel density of 100 pixels per inch (ppi). LG Display says that's a resolution that competes with most existing monitors, but the company appears to have a different target use for the stretchable material. "Alongside its thin, lightweight design, the Stretchable display’s revolutionary technology offers next-level versatility for various daily scenarios," the company said in a press release. The display is "easily attachable to curved surfaces such as skin, clothing, furniture, automobiles and aircraft."

Read more
This stunning, folding 4K TV now costs 50% less, but you still can’t afford it
C Seed N1 folding 4K MicroLED TV.

MicroLED technology promises to one day give us absolutely huge TV screens at accessible prices. But that day is not today. Instead, it is being used to create some of the most dazzling -- and exorbitantly expensive -- TVs on the planet, like the stunning, folding 4K M1 TV from Austrian brand, C Seed, which will set you back $400,000. But we've got great news for those who simply refuse to spend more than $200,000 on a folding TV: C Seed has just announced the folding 4K N1 TV, which you can add to your home (or superyacht) for the miserly sum of just $190,000.

But just to keep your expectations in check, $190,000 is the starting price for the N1. For that amount, you're looking at the smallest screen size of just 103-inches. It's available in two larger sizes too (137- and 165-inches), but as they say, if you have to ask how much those sizes cost ...

Read more
LG QNED mini-LED TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars see big improvements at CES 2022
LG webOS in 2022.

LG's 2022 OLED TVs may get the lion's share of CES 2022 buzz, but having seen the company's new 2022 QNED mini-LED TVs in action, I believe they may be one of several sleeper hits of the show.

LG's already-competitive Dolby Atmos soundbars are also enjoying some improvements in 2022, with a new up-firing center speaker that could be mistaken for an Atmos channel, but which is actually aimed toward increased center channel clarity and presence. Let's dive a bit deeper.

Read more