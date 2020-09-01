Marantz unveils high-end amplifier, audio streamer

Marantz has announced a new pair of products aimed at modernizing quality sound, the MODEL 30 Integrated Amplifier and SACD 30n Network Audio Streamer and SACD Player.

According to a press release, Marantz says these new additions are designed to combine elements of the company’s more classic design with today’s aesthetic. They’re meant to complement each other, with the SACD 30n sending content to the MODEL 30 to replicate. The MODEL 30 and the SACD 30 cost $2,500 each and will be available in September 2020.

Here’s what we know about the latest from Marantz.

Marantz MODEL 30 Integrated Amplifier

Marantz isn’t shy about the MODEL 30, calling it a “beautiful, integrated amplifier” that is capable of providing “luxurious hi-fi purity.” That’s all good and well, but they’re ultimately just words unless there’s evidence to back them up. When you start digging into the specs sheet of the MODEL 30, though, you start to see the proof in the pudding.

The MODEL 30 will output 100 watts of power into two channels rated at 8 ohms — and that doubles to 200 watts per channel at 4 ohms. It has separate power supplies for its amp and preamp, a move that Marantz says reduces interference, as well as a toroidal transformer for the preamp to help with clarity and power.

The amplifier sports an all-analog design, featuring brass-machined input terminals for both CD and Phono options and what Marantz calls “high-quality/high-purity copper speaker terminals.” It’s also packed with technology, from the company’s HDAM (Hyper-Dynamic Amplifier Modules) circuit design boards that focus on accurate and detailed sound, to a new phono EQ stage and a new impedance selector.

SACD 30n Network Audio Streamer and SACD Player

As opposed to the MODEL 30, which is made to handle a lot of the heavy lifting of your listening experience, the SACD 30n is a product dedicated to providing the content to play. And as far as streaming devices are concerned, the SACD 30n has all the bells and whistles.

It starts with the HEOS streaming platform built in, a CD/SACD player, and a built-in preamplifier. But it goes further. The SACD 30n can stream FLAC files from 44.1kHz to 192kHz at up to 24-bit resolution, Apple Lossless files, and MP3 files from streaming providers like Amazon HD Music and Tidal. And thanks to HEOS, the SACD 30n has compatibility with smart assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Siri and more to streamline controlling your music.

This streamer uses Marantz’s own tech, Marantz Musical Mastering, to improve digital audio conversion across a wide range of sources. Plus, the SACD 30n has a dedicated amplifier module with three established presets to make it possible to drive high-impedance headphones.

The SACD 30n is available in a black or silver/gold trim, while the MODEL 30 can be had in black or gold colors.

