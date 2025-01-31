 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Reviews

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Meze 105 AER review: Glorious levels of detail

By
Editors' Choice Meze Audio 105 AER: side close-up.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends
Meze Audio 105 AER
MSRP $399.00
Score Details
DT Editors' Choice
“Meze's 105 AER pairs sonic excellence with all-day comfort.”
Pros
  • Well-built from high-quality materials
  • Very comfortable for long sessions
  • Clear, precise, and detailed sound
  • Comes with a hard shell travel case
Cons
  • May not fit smaller heads

I’ve just had my first experience with a Meze Audio set of headphones, but it won’t be my last. After spending a few weeks with the new Meze 105 AER — the Romanian audio company’s most affordable open-back model — I now have a deep-seated need to hear what its more expensive headphones can do. Because if spending $399 is all it takes to get the incredible clarity and detail I’ve been enjoying, the mind boggles at what might be possible if you spent more.

Recommended Videos

If you’re an open-back enthusiast, you already know that this kind of headphone design lets sound (air) travel freely in both directions through the backs of the earcups. Fans of this approach value the more natural, “open” quality of the sound they create.

Meze Audio 105 AER: front view.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

If you’ve only ever used closed-back cans (e.g. wireless headphones from companies like Bose, Beats, or Sony), you can probably tell just by looking at the 105 AER that they’re nothing like those products. But it’s still worth pointing out that these aren’t the right choice for commuting, sitting in a Starbucks, or flying — they offer almost no isolation from external sounds.

Related

Where they excel, however, is for at-home critical listening, or any place where you can be assured of relative peace and quiet. The oversized, velour-covered ear cushions are comfortable for long listening sessions — even while wearing glasses — and I never found them too hot. The wide headband attaches to the steel frame via an auto-adjusting inner strap, and does a great job at distributing pressure.

Meze Audio 105 AER: top view.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

At 11.8 ounces, the 105 AER are a bit heavier than competing open-ear cans, but their clamping force compensates for it with just the right amount of squeeze. It keeps the earcups where you place them, while avoiding unwanted pressure.

If I could change one thing, I’d shorten the headband by a few millimeters on each side. I have a very small head. If it were any smaller, the headband would end up floating above it, instead of pressed against it — something to keep in mind if your noggin is also on the smaller side.

Meze Audio 105 AER specs

Price $399
Colors Black
Weight 11.8 ounces
Form factor Wired over-ear, open-back
Noise cancellation No
Impedance 42 ohms
Driver type Dynamic
Driver size/material 50mm/PEEK (Polyether Ether Ketone)
Frequency range 5 Hz – 30 kHz
Sensitivity 112 dB SPL/mW at 1 kHz

Design

The design will likely be a love or hate proposition for most folks. The steel frame sticks up (and out) from your head like an industrial halo, and the exaggerated 3D honeycomb outer grilles of the ABS plastic earcups have a decidedly techno vibe; but you can put me in the love camp.

Meze Audio 105 AER: headband detail.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

They’re not as streamlined and clean-looking as Sennheiser’s classic HD 660S2, and yet I adore the choice of high quality materials and simplicity of the construction. The polished metal suspension stays that connect the frame to the headband are one of my favorite touches, and remind me of Oakley’s X-metal sunglasses, which I still consider to be one of the best pieces of industrial design from the past 30 years. Meze says the 105 AER is easily repaired if damaged and it carries any replacement part you may need.

Each earcup has its own dedicated 3.5mm single-pole connection. Unlike some headphones, these don’t lock into place. I actually think that might be preferable for the same reason that Apple uses MagSafe connections on many of its laptops — sometimes you want a cable to break free when it gets accidentally yanked.

Meze Audio 105 AER: connectors detail.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

They come with their own hard-shell zippered travel case — a rarity at this price — a detachable 3.5mm braided, tangle-free, unbalanced 63-inch cable (which my cat unfortunately finds irresistable), a small zippered pouch for that cable (and any others you buy), and a 3.5mm to 1/4-inch adapter. Meze sells compatible balanced 4.4mm cables if you feel inclined to upgrade.

Sound quality

Simon Cohen wearing the Meze Audio 105 AER.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

As I alluded to above, the 105 AER a fabulous listen. Experience has taught me that, generally speaking, more expensive earbuds and headphones tend to offer better performance than less expensive ones. It’s not linear: you can’t spend double and expect to get double the sound quality, but there’s almost always a tangible improvement. The 105 AER challenged that expectation.

In my current library of headphones, I have just two open-back models: The $600 Sennheiser HD 660S2, and the $180 Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro Limited Edition 80 ohm.

Before I started listening to the 105 AER, I guessed they’d fit somewhere between these two, based on the AER’s $399 price. Nope. Not even close.

Almost as soon as I got through the opening notes of Sabrina Carpenter’s Taste, I knew Meze had created something special. “The clarity on these things is off the charts,” I texted senior editor John Higgins, moments later. “By comparison, the Sennheiser HD 660S2 sound like you’re standing outside the club with doors half open.” It’s now two weeks later, and if anything, I’m even more impressed.

Meze Audio 105 AER with Ifi Go Link Max and an iPhone 14.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The openness and airiness that open-backs are known for are there in spades. It gives stereo tracks a relaxed, smooth quality, but it also does good things for spatial audio, enhancing that format’s already wider-than-normal soundstage.

Bass response may feel tempered if you’re used to closed-back cans, but once you adjust, you realize how well balanced it is — with warm tonality and resonance that anchors a track while never intruding on the other elements.

Billie Eilish’s bad guy will reveal any hints of low end distortion immediately, with it’s nearly subsonic bass line, but the 105 AER didn’t wobble even a hair as I pushed them way beyond my volume tolerance. What was more impressive was Eilish’s voice. Normally just a whispery presence floating over that powerful beat, I could hear a level depth and detail that sounded like the track had been remastered.

Meze Audio 105 AER with cables.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Jazz standards from Dave Brubeck and Miles Davis benefitted as much or more, with a wonderful separation of instruments and pinpoint accuracy in their placement.

Qobuz prompted me to try Mogwai’s new album The Bad Fire and I’m glad I did. The third track, What Kind Of Mix Is This? highlights both the clarity and precision of the cans with its playful arrangement of keyboards and drums.

I’m hard-pressed to find anything I don’t like about the 105 AER’s sound signature, which seems to complement so many music genres, but if I were to pick on one element, it’s the highs. In a cruel twist of fate, as I’ve aged (and thus started to lose access to higher frequencies), I’m more sensitive to the highs I can still detect. I have a low tolerance for any perceived peakiness. And the apparent double-edged sword of the AER’s superb clarity in highest registers is that they can occasionally ring too sharp for me.

Meze Audio 105 AER: side view.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

It’s nothing that some judicious EQing can’t solve, but there you go — a very minor flaw in an otherwise outstanding performance.

With a 42 ohm impedance, these cans are very easy to drive — the headphone jack on my MacBook Air had more than enough power — but don’t let that fact talk you out of using a dedicated DAC and/or headphone amp.

Thanks to the 105 AER’s awesome precision, you will absolutely get more out of these cans with the right tools. I tried them with Apple’s $9 lightning-to-3.5mm adapter, Ifi’s new $79 Go Link Max, and Questyle’s remarkable $399 M18i and with each upward move, I was treated to more detail and better tonality.

Meze doesn’t market the 105 AER as gaming headphones, but three aspects make them a surprisingly good fit for this purpose: They’re comfortable enough for long sessions, their open-back design might improve the perception of spatial audio accuracy for some users, and they’re compatible with Meze’s optional $79 Boom Mic accessory.

At $399, the 105 AER won’t be a trivial investment for most people, but if you’re serious about seriously listening to music, I can’t think of a better entry point into the world of open-back audiophile-grade headphones.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
Amazon slashed the price of these Anker wireless earbuds to $20
The Anker Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds on a white background.

Some true wireless earbuds deals are still pretty expensive, but there are affordable offers out there if you want to stick to a tight budget. Here's one to help you with your search -- the Anker Soundcore P20i for only $20 from Amazon, following a 50% discount on their original price of $40. The savings of $20 will only remain online for a limited time though, so if you want to get these true wireless earbuds for half-price, we highly recommend completing your purchase for them as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds
For budget-friendly wireless earbuds, the Anker Soundcore P20i are pretty packed. You won't get active noise cancellation, which is mostly found in more expensive models, but you'll enjoy decent sound with powerful bass with their oversized 10mm drivers. You'll also be heard loud and clear during calls with their built-in microphones and AI algorithms that improve voice pickup. To further refine their audio, you can download the Soundcore app to customize their settings and access EQ presets. The app will also help you find the Anker Soundcore P20i if you misplace them through the Find My Earbuds feature.

Read more
Apple TV 4K vs. Google TV Streamer: Which streaming device is superior?
An Apple remote sits on top of an Apple TV 4k.

Choosing one of the best streaming devices for your home is more complicated than ever, thanks to the breadth of options available today. While you can access the most popular streaming services through each individual app, these streaming set-top boxes deliver a home entertainment hub that lets you watch everything from one place, along with checking out connected home functionality, different apps, and even games. There are plenty of different options worth checking out, but today we're comparing two of our favorites, Apple TV 4K and Google TV Streamer.

Both of these streaming devices feature an intuitive user experience, that's streamlined and designed to get you watching within minutes. However, that doesn't make it easier to choose between them. Apple TV delivers access to a variety of apps, games, a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+, connects to Apple Smart Home devices, and you can even connect your AirPods for private jam sessions.

Read more
These Sennheiser sports earbuds are over 50% off, but act fast!
The Sennheiser Momentum Sport in their wireless charging case.

When you’re hitting the gym or going for a run, you’ll want a great pair of earbuds to bring the beats to your fitness regime. Fortunately, wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen these days, but not all models are created equal. That’s why we’d like to draw your attention to this great offer on a Sennheiser product:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Sennheiser Momentum Sports Earbuds in Olive through Amazon or B&H Photo-Video, you’ll only end up paying $150. The full MSRP on these buds is $330. We tested the Momentum Sports buds a while ago, and our reviewer called them “Quality earbuds that may let you leave all other fitness trackers at home.”

Read more