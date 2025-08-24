You Asked: Mini-LED viewing angles, TV brand comparisons, and even the PS6

On this week’s episode of You Asked: What’s the best Mini-LED TV for off-angle viewing? Should you go with Samsung, Hisense, or TCL for your next set? And… are we really already talking about the PlayStation 6?

Which Mini-LED TV has the best off-angle viewing?

@richardalvanos7435 asks: Why don’t you ever talk about viewing angle on LCD TVs? Which one gives the best off-center picture so everyone can enjoy?

Great question, Richard. It’s a topic that deserves more attention because there are a few different factors at play.

Objectively, I’d say the Sony Bravia 9 has the best off-angle performance I’ve seen. But at its price, it had better be the best everything in a Mini-LED TV. That said, once we start seeing more 2025 models, there may be a few that have caught up.

A big part of off-angle performance comes down to the type of panel used. Most high-end Mini-LED TVs today use VA (vertical alignment) panels, which provide excellent contrast and deeper blacks—closer to OLED levels. The alternative is IPS (in-plane switching) panels, which offer wider viewing angles but sacrifice some contrast.

In mid-tier and budget models, manufacturers are increasingly swapping VA panels for ADS Pro or HVA panels, both of which also provide better viewing angles. As a result, you’ll see fewer TVs with truly poor off-angle performance.

For example, Samsung’s QN90C, one of its best 2023 Mini LED models, used an ADS (advanced super dimension switch) panel. It has some of the same weaknesses as IPS, but its viewing angles are even wider. I’ve had this TV in my own home for two years, and whether I’m watching SDR or HDR content, I’ve never found myself wishing for more contrast.

Side by side with an OLED TV, sure, you’d see a difference. But in daily use, the wider viewing angles make a bigger impact. From my living room couch to the kitchen table, the picture still looks great.

That said, in most setups you don’t need extreme off-angle viewing unless your seating arrangement demands it. If we’re talking about a family of four or five sitting a reasonable distance away, most higher-end LED TVs will do the job just fine.

Brands like Samsung, Sony, Hisense, and TCL continue to improve VA panel performance, giving us better contrast and wider viewing angles.

If you often watch with a larger group and some people are forced to sit at extreme angles, you may want to consider a bigger TV—or rethink the seating situation.

So, to summarize: the Bravia 9 is the best I’ve seen, but plenty of other Mini-LED TVs perform well enough that off-angle viewing won’t ruin the experience. If it were truly a major issue, these TVs wouldn’t be selling.

I am curious though: how many of you out there prioritize viewing angle, and why? Do you watch with a large group or family who really notices poor off-angle performance? Drop me an email with your thoughts.

TCL vs. Hisense vs. Samsung

@harshikesh007 asks: I’m confused. Should I buy a TCL or Hisense QLED or Mini-LED TV, or go with Samsung 4K LED? I’m looking for 55, 65, or 75-inch models. I’m from India and won’t use the TV for gaming.

The way you framed the question makes it clear you understand the difference between QLED, Mini-LED, and a regular LED TV. If it comes down to a Hisense or TCL Mini LED model versus a standard Samsung LED TV, I’d go with the Hisense or TCL option.

No matter what you think about the different brands, performance between them has never been closer, and depending on the model, either could be a great choice. In this scenario, Hisense or TCL will simply give you a better picture.

If you’re considering a Samsung Mini LED model instead, it really depends on the exact series. Feel free to follow up with more specific options, and I’ll be glad to dig deeper.

The Best $600 TV for the PlayStation 6?

@deathstalker83: What is the very best QLED Mini LED 4K TV with Dolby Vision and HDMI 2.1 ports for $500 to $600 that I can buy right now, in your opinion, that will be great for the PlayStation 6 in two years?

This one took some thought. And yes, Mr. Death, you’ll need to “stalk” out some good deals.

My first thought that almost fits perfectly is the Panasonic W95A Mini LED TV. It checks nearly all the boxes: Dolby Vision, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and a native 144Hz refresh rate, which would cover the rumored PlayStation 6 specs of 4K at 120fps.

But there’s a caveat: Variable Refresh Rate and local dimming can’t work at the same time, which means HDR gaming would take a hit compared to other options. Still, the W95A fits your $600 cap, and it’s been heavily discounted this summer.

If we’re talking about the best realistic options right now, I’d point you to the Hisense U6QF or TCL QM6K. At 65 inches, both hover around that $600 price point.

If you can do 55 inches, the Hisense U7QG or TCL QM7K will deliver a brighter, punchier picture, though they creep up toward $700. And if you can stretch to the Hisense U8QG, it’s one of the best Mini LED TVs this year—currently discounted around $850. With some patience, you might catch it even lower.

Which brings me to this question: why buy now? If your goal is to prep for the PlayStation 6, we’re likely looking at a 2027 release window (or later if delays happen). By then, newer and better TVs will be available at similar or better prices.

So here’s my advice: If you absolutely must buy this year, wait until November sales to maximize your budget. Otherwise, hold off until we have a firmer PS6 release date—you’ll get more TV for your money.