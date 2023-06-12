 Skip to main content
‘Worth every penny”: Get this Bluetooth soundbar for $55 today

Even on sale, many soundbar deals are still expensive. That’s why we’re highlighting this deal from Monoprice. Today, you can buy the Monoprice SB-100 2.1-Channel Soundbar for $56 instead of $70. It was pretty cheap to begin with but with an extra $14, it’s an incredibly low price for a soundbar. Is it worth it? According to user reviews, yup! We’re here to delve further into why it’s a good investment. Alternatively, you can always tap the buy button below to get straight to it yourself.

Why you should buy the Monoprice SB-100 2.1-Channel Soundbar

We’ll get to the point — the Monoprice SB-100 2.1-Channel Soundbar won’t be rivaling the best soundbars you can buy. This is a budget-priced soundbar that punches above its weight but still isn’t exactly going to rival soundbars that cost many more times it. However, if your budget is low or you need a secondary soundbar to go with your backup TV, this is a surprisingly good one.

As the name suggests, the Monoprice SB-100 2.1-Channel Soundbar has a 2.1 channel setup with 80 watts of power driving the two dynamic drivers. It also has two integrated bass drivers and promises room-filling sound. A frequency response of 80Hz to 20kHz along with different DSP modes including news, movie, and music, all help. Connection options include Bluetooth, 3.5mm aux, digital optical, and digital coaxial. As one user review describes it, it’s “worth every penny” with the same user saying that they “set it up right away and now I can hear all the sound effects”.

Other reviewers were also impressed including one from June 2023 who said they “got clear, crisp dialog” and that “installation was extremely easy”. The Monoprice SB-100 2.1-Channel Soundbar can be placed under your TV, in a home theater cabinet, or mounted on a wall with built-in mounting brackets simplifying the process.

Understandably, another customer was “skeptical at first…but then I turned it on and this thing is GREAT!!!”. The general consensus is it’s an improvement over standard TV speakers although in an ideal world, you’ll likely want to invest more if you’re serious about sound quality.

If you simply need a cheap sound solution, the Monoprice SB-100 2.1-Channel Soundbar will do the job better than you’d expect for the price. It’s usually $70 at Monoprice but right now, you can buy it for $56. You’ll be surprised how good it sounds for the price, and it’ll last you well while you save up for a more high-end soundbar.

