 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Hey LeBron, is that a new Beats Pill speaker by any chance?

Simon Cohen
By
LeBron James carrying what looks like a new Beats Pill speaker.
L.A. Lakers / Instagram

If you’ve been hoping that Beats would one day see fit to bring back its Pill portable Bluetooth speaker, then take a moment and cast your eyes on the silver object dangling from LeBron James’ hand.

A video of the L.A. Lakers superstar casually walking through the rain in a black hoodie was posted to the L.A. Lakers’ Instagram Reel on April 20, and I have it on good authority from a very reliable source that LeBron is sporting an as-yet unreleased next-gen Beats Pill.

Recommended Videos

What’s it going to be called? How much will it cost? And when will it be available? All unknown at the moment, but I suspect it won’t be much longer before we have the answers.

Related

If you watch the short video, you’ll also notice what looks like a very Pill-shaped carrying case in LeBron’s other hand. Could this be a new accessory for carrying a new Beats Pill speaker? It’s yet another unanswered question we’ll be looking to clarify in the coming weeks.

As a reminder, Beats launched the original Pill speaker in 2012, back in the days before Apple acquired the company. In 2013, it was replaced by the Pill 2 and was joined by the larger Pill XL. After the acquisition in 2014, Beats added the Pill Plus in 2015, which would turn out to be the last new model: Beats quietly pulled all Pill speakers from its lineup in 2022.

Beats Pill e in black.
Beats

With the exception of a brief and extremely limited-run reappearance when Beats released a Pill Plus cobranded with surf- and street-style brand, Stussy, the Pill has been effectively extinct for almost two years.

Beats Stüssy Pill+ limited edition speaker.
Beats / Beats

Why would Beats want to revive the Pill now? For one thing, portable Bluetooth speakers remain very popular. No only are there excellent options from value-oriented brands like Soundcore, but higher-profile companies like Marshall, Klipsch, and Sony are all vying for a piece of the portable pie. For a brand with a loyal following like Beats, it just makes sense to be in that mix.

And the there’s the fact that it’s spring, with summer just around the corner. A perfect time of year for grabbing a speaker, whether it’s for a road trip, a cottage vacation, or just chilling in your own backyard.

Regardless, keep an eye on this space — we’ll provide all of the details as soon as we know more about the next Beats Pill speaker.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
Anker’s Soundcore Sleep A20 earbuds are next-level sleep aids to block out noise
Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 earbuds worn while sleeping on side

If you had asked me years ago what kind of earbuds I'd be wearing while I sleep, I would have called you crazy. To sleep, I need silence, and anytime someone has a TV or tablet on or makes any noise, it makes me restless. With two kids and a wife who are all loud sleepers, it's safe to say I often have trouble sleeping. Believe it or not, there are earbuds for that. Anker's Soundcore Sleep A20 TWS earbuds, for example, are the second generation of its sleep-aid product. They're specifically designed to be worn while you sleep, thanks to a sleek form factor that doesn't protrude out of your ears or create discomfort while resting your pretty little head -- they're meant for side sleepers.

They also purportedly offer much more substantial snoring reduction than the previous generation via soft ear tips and ear wings that help block out ambient noise. If you like a little background audio, they pair with a mobile device that’s using the Soundcore app and allow you to play sound effects to serenade your slumber. A 4-point noise masking system uses not just the twin-seal ear tips and wings but also masking sounds and smart volume controls to drown out distracting noises. If you snore or your partner snores, it won't wake you up anymore as long as you're wearing these.

Read more
Nothing’s new earbuds upstage Apple, Google, and Amazon by embedding ChatGPT
Nothing's ChatGPT integration in Nothing OS.

Niche smartphone company Nothing has two new sets of wireless earbuds that go after Apple's AirPods Pro in more ways than one. The Nothing Ear ($149) and Nothing Ear (a) ($99) both offer noise cancellation, hi-res audio, and tight integration with Nothing's phones, but they also provide pinch-to-speak access to ChatGPT, arguably the most popular AI service in the world.

That's a full-frontal assault on the three major voice assistants that currently dominate on smartphones: Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa. These assistants are very capable when it comes to simple voice commands like pausing your music or asking about the weather, but they haven't kept pace with Open AI's ChatGPT, which offers more sophisticated tasks and turn-based conversations.

Read more
Tablo’s four-tuner/antenna bundle is just about perfect
tablo ota dvr 4th generation review tv 2023 2

Tablo's fourth-generation OTA box is available with two or four tuners. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

It's been a little while since our Tablo review crowned a new king of over-the-air television, and it's time for a quick catch-up. To recap, Tablo is a little device that lets you plug in an over-the-air antenna and watch live broadcast TV on any number of devices, from phones and tablets to streaming platforms and smart TVs. It has 128GB of on-board storage, which Tablo says is good for 50 hours of shows and can be expanded to 8TB.

Read more