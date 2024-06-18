 Skip to main content
These 43-inch 4K TVs are under $200 at Walmart

By

Walmart has two TV deals that can get you a 43-inch TV for under $200. The 43-inch Onn 4K TV, originally priced at $198, is even cheaper at just $178 following a $20 discount, while the 43-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV, which usually costs $289, is all the way down to $195 for savings of $94. If you’re on a tight budget but you want a new 4K TV for your living room or bedroom, you can’t go wrong with either of these options. You’ll need to act quick though, as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before these offers expire. We highly recommend making your choice and proceeding with the purchase immediately.

43-inch Onn 4K TV — $178, was $198

43-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV — $195, was $289

The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
onn.

The 43-inch Onn 4K TV may be a budget-friendly display, but you won’t be disappointed by its features. In addition to 4K Ultra HD resolution, which will let you watch your favorite shows and movies with sharp details, it offers a 60Hz refresh rate that enables smooth movements on the screen such as during sports programs or when playing video games. The 43-inch Onn 4K TV is powered by the Roku platform to give you access to all of the popular streaming shows, and it’s compatible with smart home systems such as Amazon’s Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home.

Hisense 4K TV on a cabinet.
Hisense

If you want an affordable screen that’s made by one of the best TV brands, there’s the 43-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV. This manufacturer is known for its low-priced offerings without sacrificing quality, and that holds true for this TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution and high dynamic range for sharp and colorful picture. The TV is also equipped with DTS Studio Sound for immersive audio, and dual-band Wi-Fi to maximize the capabilities of modern routers. The 43-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV also runs on the Roku platform, which provides a customizable home screen and compatibility with Google Assistant for hassle-free voice commands when operating the TV and searching for content to watch.

