Optoma IntelliGO-S1 unboxing and setup guide: How to get your projector running

The Optoma Intelligo is a new breed of projector which packs popular streaming apps right inside. Based on a custom version of the Android OS, the projector is capable of playing back movies and TV shows without having to connect a source component like a Roku, Amazon Fire TV box, or Blu-ray player — all you need is Wi-Fi. Getting this nifty little portable projector set up is a little trickier than you might think, but we’re here to make it easy with this handy Optoma IntelliGO-S1 unboxing and setup guide.

What’s in the box?

Everything comes wrapped up in a neat, vinyl-coated carrying case. In addition to the projector itself, you get:

A remote control.

A carry strap for the case.

A basic instruction sheet.

A power block and A/C cable.

An A/V breakout cable for older devices.

An HDMI cable.

You won’t get any mounting gear, so if you want to mount the projector to your ceiling or use a tripod for versatility, you have to purchase those items separately. You also won’t get a mouse, which you definitely need to navigate the projector’s apps, so plan on borrowing one from one of your computers, or pick one up separately.

Hardware setup

You don’t need to set the projector too far away from a wall or screen to get a big image. As you see in our video, we were able to get a 100-inch diagonal image from just over six feet. Note that you need a level surface to place the projector on. If you need to angle the projector upward, a small kickstand located underneath the projector will help.

As for projection surfaces, a dedicated screen is ideal for the best image, but a white sheet or light-colored wall will do. There is even wall paint made specifically to suit projectors available.

Features and design

All the connective ports are in the rear of the projector. You will find a power port, HDMI, Ethernet, a port for the breakout cable, a headphone jack, and two USB ports — one 2.0 and one 3.0. There is also a MicroSD slot and a small reset button.

The power button is on the left side of the S1, but all the other onboard controls are touch-sensitive keys located on the top. These keys light up when the projector is powered on.

Software setup

Pressing the “home” key on the remote will take you to the Wireless Settings. From there, select “Add network” and follow the steps to connect the S1 to Wi-Fi. To add a wireless keyboard or mouse to the equation, head to the Bluetooth settings — denoted within the general settings menu by a square labeled “BT” — and get set up. In order to use the streaming apps on the projector, you need a mouse; wired and wireless will both do fine.

You probably won’t need to change any of the factory settings, unless you want to save energy, in which case switch to “Eco” mode — beware, though, it will be a lot dimmer. To browse and download apps, use the “Aptoide TV” app. Once you have downloaded a few apps, go back to your home screen and choose “Add App” to pin an app.

We hope this Optoma IntelliGO-S1 unboxing and setup guide has been helpful. Enjoy your new projector!