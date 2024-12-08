 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Reviews

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ozlo Sleepbuds review: the most comfortable sleep earbuds I’ve ever used

By
The Ozlo Sleepbuds on top of the closed case.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
Ozlo Sleepbuds
MSRP $299.00
Score Details
DT Recommended Product
“The Ozlo Sleepbuds are the most comfortable sleep earbuds I've worn and provide an array of useful, reliable features to help you sleep peacefully through the night.”
Pros
  • Supremely comfortable to wear
  • Battery lasts for multiple nights
  • High-quality Sleep Sounds
  • Bluetooth audio streaming
  • Uncluttered app
Cons
  • Sleep Monitoring feature still missing
  • Slow initial connection process
  • Abrupt alarm

Sometimes, sleep eludes me, and at those times, I reach for a pair of “sleep” earbuds. For years, the Bose Sleepbuds 2 were my go-to, and I considered them the best you could get — until Bose decided to discontinue them.

Recommended Videos

Step forward Ozlo, a company founded by those who worked on the Sleepbuds project at Bose, and the Ozlo Sleepbuds. They look and feel very familiar, promise just the right features, and share the same in-ear shape that made the Bose model so good. I’ve been finding out if they’re worthy of the Sleepbuds name or not.

Related

Ozlo Sleepbuds: design

A comparison between the Bose Sleepbuds 2 and the Ozlo Sleepbuds.
The Bose Sleepbuds 2 (left) and the Ozlo Sleepbuds Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The fact that the Ozlo Sleepbuds look almost exactly like the Bose Sleepbuds 2 is no accident. Ozlo was founded by three engineers who worked on the Sleepbuds at Bose. After the product’s cancellation, the team licensed the technology and got the rights to the name. This isn’t a homage or a copy — it’s as close to a continuation of the Bose Sleepbuds as we’re ever going to get.

They’re so similar that a Bose Sleepbud fits in the Ozlo Sleepbuds case and vice versa, and when you mix and match the buds in your ears, it’s impossible to tell which is which by feeling alone. There’s perhaps a slight reduction in the depth of the earbuds’ body, but it’s very small.

Soft silicone is wrapped around the tiny body, complete with little wings that hold the earbud in your ear and a tip that has a different, more oval shape compared to ones used for the best true wireless earbuds designed for music. The box includes four sets of silicone outer shells to help you get the right fit.

A person wearing the Ozlo Sleepbuds.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The result is a wonderfully comfortable shape. I have been testing the Ozlo Sleepbuds for about three weeks now, and I mostly sleep on my side. The earbuds are unobtrusive and haven’t kept me from getting to sleep at all. Due to the flush-fit design, I can lie with my head and ear against the pillow without any discomfort, and I’ve regularly slept with them for more than seven hours. I have not noticed any sweat buildup (there’s no water resistance rating, so this is probably a good thing), they have not made my ears itchy, and they have not fallen out. They can work themselves loose just through natural movement, though.

None of this has been a surprise. The Bose Sleepbuds 2 were the most comfortable sleep earbuds I’ve used, and seeing as the Ozlo Sleepbuds are basically the same, they should be very good indeed. Before they arrived, I’d been using the 1More Z30 Sleeping Earbuds again, which come close to matching the Ozlo Sleepbuds’ comfort levels, but I do find that they can dig into my inner ear and cause some discomfort if I’m not careful with my position.

There’s nothing like that with the Ozlo Sleepbuds. Just like the Bose Sleepbuds that came before them, these are the comfort champions of the sleep earbud world, and I’ve had many uninterrupted, peaceful nights of sleep wearing them.

Ozlo Sleepbuds: audio and sound

The Ozlo Sleepbuds earbuds.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

While the design and comfort match the Bose Sleepbuds, the features have changed. You can stream either Ozlo’s own Sleep Sounds — there’s a choice of 10 sounds, including rainfall, a fireplace, or the ocean — or directly from a source of your choice. The available sounds are high quality and pleasant to hear, with Crimson Cloak, Stratus, and Soar all providing the type of sound-masking white noise I like. Oddly, when using these, the volume is set in the Ozlo app, not with your phone’s volume control, which does not affect the sounds.

If you want to use your music library or an app like YouTube or Spotify, everything is controlled using the app and your phone’s regular controls, including the volume. The Ozlo app provides three different Bluetooth profiles and you can tailor their operation overnight to your preference. One disables streaming entirely, one enables both streaming and sleep sounds, and the final option enables streaming for 10 minutes to help conserve battery. You can also tell the app to switch from streaming to a Sleep Sound after a set amount of time.

A person wearing the Ozlo Sleepbuds.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I’ve been playing podcasts directly from my iPhone 16 Pro Max’s music library and using Ozlo’s in-app timer to stop playing after a set amount of time. This is configurable between a few minutes to many hours. There’s plenty of volume adjustment, too, and it can be set to just above a whisper if that’s how you like it.

The earbuds get quite loud, but even at upper volumes, they don’t distort. For earbuds not designed for critical listening, they’re surprisingly controlled and balanced. The number of different settings and options makes it very clear that the Sleepbuds have been designed by a team that understands what people want when using earbuds to help promote sleep. It’s a polished and feature-rich, but never irksome experience.

The Ozlo Sleepbuds versatility suits how I like to use them at night, but it’s not perfect. Connecting the earbuds to the app when you want to use them takes longer than I’d like, to the point where I will wonder if it has failed, while staring at the app next to the open case, waiting for it to pair.

There is also an unusual sound that comes through the earbuds when they are not playing anything. It’s like odd, unwanted white noise, reminiscent of the hiss you’d get from a blank cassette tape — and it’s there regardless of how the Sleepbuds are set up or what has been playing. It’s not something you can hear when other sounds are playing, though, and it hasn’t woken me up, but it’s there, and you will notice it when you first put the earbuds in.

A person holding an Ozlo Sleepbuds earbud.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

There’s no active noise cancellation and the Sleepbuds rely on passive sound isolation to keep outside noise from interrupting your sleep. I’ve found that the Ozlo Sleepbuds are very effective at helping me relax before going to sleep, and I have not been woken up by the sounds of my neighbors leaving for work early in the morning while wearing them.

On the subject of waking up, the app has an alarm feature, but it’s very jarring and always makes me jump when it suddenly goes off in my ear. Disappointingly, there’s no option to have it slowly bring you out of your slumber, despite wording on the website indicating otherwise.

Ozlo Sleepbuds: app and a missing feature

The Ozlo Sleepbuds with the app on an iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Ozlo Sleepbuds app is free to download and has no subscription service attached. It’s neatly designed and clearly shows the amount of battery life remaining in the earbuds and the case, your current choice of Sleep Sound, and the settings for your alarm and timer on the main page. Aside from it taking a while to connect, the app has been reliable and easy to use — essential for a product used just before going to sleep.

The Ozlo Sleepbuds app showing the My Sleep function coming soon.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

When Ozlo announced the Sleepbuds, it made a big deal about the earbud’s case providing sleep monitoring through various sensors. It also advertises this on its website. A section named My Sleep sits in the menu bar, but unfortunately, the feature is only “coming soon” and is not available at the time of writing.

Considering that I first spoke to the company about the feature in August 2023, and the product is available to buy now, this is disappointing. I asked Ozlo for the current timeline for the My Sleep feature and was told it’s expected during the first three months of 2025. However, given it has been missing for this long, a further delay wouldn’t be a surprise.

The Ozlo Sleepbuds with the app on an iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

While the Ozlo Sleepbuds work and perform their intended purpose very well, the absence of the My Sleep monitoring feature impacts the product’s value, which I’ll discuss more in a while. Having a section dedicated to a feature that doesn’t exist in the app isn’t a good look either, and you certainly shouldn’t purchase the Sleepbuds on the promise of the My Sleep feature. Outside of this, the Ozlo app is easy to use and isn’t a barrier between you and your sleep, despite some idiosyncrasies around the volume control that take getting used to.

Ozlo Sleepbuds: battery and charging

The Ozlo Sleepbuds' charging port.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Anyone who used the Bose Sleepbuds 2 will likely recall the poor battery management, where the case and earbuds would suck battery power while not being used, which usually meant them not being charged when you wanted to use them. This is not a problem that affects the Ozlo Sleepbuds at all.

On a single charge, the earbuds easily cover about seven hours of sleep with 30 minutes streaming from the music app on my phone. Each earbud still has around 15% remaining in the morning, so they should last for at least eight hours. The case contains around three or four full charges before it needs to be charged up. This is done using a USB-C port on the back of the case. Each earbud is magnetically held inside the case, which has a slide-back cover to keep them safe. The underside of the case is covered in sticky rubber to stop it from sliding around.

1 of 3
The Ozlo Sleepbuds with the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.
A size comparison showing the Ozlo Sleepbuds (bottom) with the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A size comparison showing the Ozlo Sleepbuds with the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.
A size comparison showing the Ozlo Sleepbuds (top) with the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A comparison between the Bose Sleepbuds 2 and the Ozlo Sleepbuds.
Bose Sleepbuds 2 (left) and the Ozlo Sleepbuds Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

While sufficient, the battery life is a little shorter than the Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 earbuds and the 1More Z30 Sleeping Earbuds, the product’s main competitors, and it’s unclear why. I’m using them in almost the same way as these other two models, but I have been more mindful of the remaining battery life. At least the app makes the amount of charge left in the case and earbuds obvious, and it appears to be very accurate, so you’re unlikely to be caught with an entirely flat battery.

Ozlo Sleepbuds: price and availability

The Ozlo Sleepbuds outside the case.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Ozlo Sleepbuds cost $299 and are available to buy now. If you purchase from the company’s own online store, there is an alternative way to use the Sleepbuds called Ozlo Flex, where for $19 per month, the company gives you a set of Sleepbuds, with the option to cancel and return the earbuds at any time. It could potentially be useful for traveling or if short-term noise events like construction are disturbing your sleep.

At $299, the Sleepbuds are more than three times the price of the 1More Z30 Sleeping Earbuds and twice that of the Anker Soundcore Sleep A20. They’re even $50 more expensive than the Bose Sleepbuds 2 were. The missing My Sleep monitoring feature hurts the value proposition here, but it won’t be unique even when it does arrive, as the Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 have a similar sleep=tracking feature that is built into the earbuds rather than the case.

The Ozlo Sleepbuds are unquestionably the most comfortable sleep earbuds I’ve worn.

If you’re keen on adding sleep tracking to a pair of sleep earbuds, a great alternative to buying the Ozlo Sleepbuds and waiting for the company to deliver the monitoring feature would be to buy a RingConn Gen 2 smart ring and the 1More Z30 Sleeping Earbuds. This combo isn’t that much more expensive than the price of the Ozlo Sleepbuds alone, and you’ll get all the health-tracking benefits that come with a smart ring along with a great set of sleep earbuds.

Are these the sleep earbuds to buy?

The open Ozlo Sleepbuds case showing the earbuds.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Ozlo Sleepbuds are unquestionably the most comfortable sleep earbuds I’ve worn since the Bose Sleepbuds 2, and the supreme in-ear fit is the number one reason you should consider buying them. The included Sleep Sounds are high quality and streaming audio has been faultless, plus there’s enough battery life to last a few nights without any worries. Although it’s anecdotal, I’ve had many lovely, sleep-filled nights while wearing the Ozlo Sleepbuds, and I have found they isolate me from the outside world without any sweatiness or uncomfortable pressure in my ears.

However, the 1More Z30 Sleeping Earbuds come very close to matching them and cost a lot less, and that’s a problem for the Ozlo Sleepbuds. It makes them a luxury buy, and even if the sleep-monitoring feature eventually arrives, I’m not sure it’ll be enough to justify the high price purely when comparing them, spec-for-spec, to the other options available.

This isn’t how we always buy luxury products, though. I value comfort over anything else when I try to sleep. I buy sheets of good-quality cotton and decide against laying on a burlap sack for the same reason. If you want the most comfortable sleep earbuds and are prepared to pay a premium to get them, the Ozlo Sleepbuds are the ones for you. Just ignore the fact you’d probably be fine with the cheaper ones, and don’t buy them on the promise of what a currently missing feature may one day offer.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Beats Studio Pro hit a low price ever during Cyber Week
Beats Studio Pro, folded, in front of case.

The Beats Studio Pro are a great set of noise-canceling headphones. I liked them enough that even at their regular price of $350, I gave them a 3.5/5 in my full review. But with a wild Cyber Monday deal that seems to be sticking around for Cyber Week, that drops their price by 42% to just $200, I'm sorely tempted to give them a much higher score.

If you're already a Beats fan, you don't need me to tell you that the Studio Pro look great. The sleek, fully integrated headband gives these cans one of the lowest profiles in the headphone world. It's not just for show -- the Studio Pro offer an excellent balance of comfort and stability. I'm not a big fan of using full-size, over-ear headphones at the gym or while running, but if that's your bag, the Studio Pro are probably the right way to go.

Read more
Get a portable HD projector for only $300 from Amazon’s Cyber Week sale
The Xgimi MoGo 2 portable projector placed outdoors.

If you're thinking about getting a projector instead of taking advantage of Cyber Week TV deals, but you don't want to handle a big and bulky device, the good news is that there are portable models like the Xgimi MoGo 2. It's on sale from Amazon with a 25% discount, which brings its price down to a more affordable $300 from its original price of $400. You'll have to act fast if you're interested in this offer though, as there's no telling how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings of $100.

Why you should buy the Xgimi MoGo 2 portable projector
Xgimi has several entries in our list of the best projectors, including the Xgimi MoGo 2 Pro as the best portable 1080p projector. The Xgimi MoGo 2 is its more affordable version, and while it's not as powerful as the Xgimi MoGo 2 Pro with 1920 x 1080 resolution, it's still a pretty worthwhile purchase, especially with Amazon's discount. The Xgimi MoGo 2 is capable of up to 1280 x 720 resolution, but at the same maximum brightness of 400 ISO Lumens as its cousin, and it also offers Intelligent Screen Alignment and Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance, which makes setting up the projector much easier.

Read more
Bose QuietComfort headphones are down to only $199 for Cyber Week
Woman wearing Bose QuietComfort Headphones in green.

Best Buy is offering a huge discount on a fantastic pair of noise-canceling headphones: the Bose QuietComfort, originally sold for $349, are available for a more affordable $199. They're made by one of the most trusted brands in the audio industry, so you won't regret taking advantage of this bargain, but you're going to have to hurry with your purchase because there's no telling when this chance at $150 in savings ends. It's one of the most attractive headphone deals in the market right now, so we won't be surprised if it disappears soon.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones
Bose pioneered the development of active noise cancellation technology, so it's not a surprise that its current flagship model, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, sit on top of our roundup of the best noise-canceling headphones. The Bose QuietComfort cut certain features, but if you just want wireless headphones that will reliably block the sounds from your surroundings so you can focus on the streaming shows that you're watching or the playlists that you're listening to, then they're going to be more than enough. They also have an Aware Mode that you can activate if you want to hear what's going on around you without taking them off, such as when you're crossing the street or giving your order at a café.

Read more