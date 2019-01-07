Digital Trends
Home Theater

Panasonic puts new spin on legendary turntable, shows off headphones at CES 2019

Simon Cohen
By
1 of 5
Direct Drive Turntable System SL_1200MK7_02
Technics 1500 Turntable
Panasonic Headphone HF410B
Panasonic Headphone HTX90N
Technics Headphones F70N

While it’s true that new TVs tend to get the most hype at CES — and this year is certainly no exception — it’s also home to the newest audio products. Case in point: Panasonic is debuting a series of devices including two new Technics turntables and six new headphones under the Panasonic and Technics brands.

Turntables

First up is an update to the legendary Technics SL-1200, now in it’s seventh iteration, and aptly named the SL-1200MK7. This is the first time in nine years that Technics has issued an update to its standard DJ turntable, a direct-drive platter spinner it’s been making without interruption since 1972. The MK7 adopts a lot of the features that were introduced a few years ago on the very limited-edition Grand Class SL-1200 turntables, including an all-new direct-drive motor featuring a coreless design. Panasonic claims that this virtually eliminates cogging of the motor, which has been known to plague certain direct-drive systems. The new, maintenance-free system delivers high torque and very smooth rotation at all speeds.

There’s a new stylus illumination system, which houses a bright, long-life LED and uses a push-button design. But we think that DJs will be most excited for the MK7’s reverse-play function. If you’re using a scratch-compatible stylus, simply press the Speed selector button and Start/Stop button simultaneously, and find out what all those lyrics sound like backwards.

Panasonic says it figured out how to improve its turntable motor controls after studying the lessons learned from making Blu-ray disc players. A microprocessor controls the rotation, which means the starting torque and brake speed can also be adjusted individually to suit the user’s preference.

Rounding out the changes are a new platter design with a two-layer structure and deadening rubber on the entire back surface to eliminate unwanted resonance in the aluminium die-cast platter, an improved high-rigidity aluminium tonearm, and a high-rigidity cabinet and high damping insulator for thorough shutout of all vibrations.

The the new SL-1500C premium class direct-drive turntable is a vinyl player for us mere mortals, yet it inherits many of the SL-1200MK7’s advancements, including the single rotor, coreless direct-drive motor, as well as the improved platter, tonearm, and cabinet. It has an auto-lift feature that picks up the tonearm at the end of a disc and can be disabled if desired. It’s a truly ready-to-play device: It ships with a supplied universal head shell, which is mounted with an Ortofon 2M RED cartridge. Best of all, the SL-1500C  has a built-in phono equalizer amp compatible with moving magnet cartridges so it can be connected to an audio product that does not have phono input terminals.

Headphones

Panasonic has announced two new Bluetooth headphones under its own brand that focus on what the company calls the “athleisure” market, defined by its “effortless style that is a chic combination of streetwear and sportswear, enabling more comfort and versatility.”  Both models come in five colors: black, blue, red, green, and white, and both feature Panasonic’s XBS enhanced bass technology.

There’s a new on-ear, folding design RP-HF410B model that has an impressively long 24-hour battery life, 30mm drivers, and weighs only 130 grams. It’s compatible with both Siri and Google Assistant.

Its companion, the RP-NJ310B, is an in-ear model. The NJs feature what Panasonic calls an “Ergofit double-hold shape” for a stable wear. While not as impressive as the HF’s 24 hours, it still has a very respectable 6 hours of play time.

There are also two new step-up Bluetooth models, the over-the-ear RP-HTX90N and the in-ear RP-HTX20B. Both evoke a retro vibe, but have modern technology. The HTX90 boasts the same 24-hour battery life as the HF410, but has a set of 40mm drivers, noise cancellation, and a detachable cord.

The HTX20 is also a decent performer in the battery life department, with an 8.5-hour playing time between charges. It features the same Ergofit double-hold shape as the NJ310.

Audiophiles will want to hold out for the new Technics wireless EAH-F70N and EAH-F50B Bluetooth headphones. These two new models support LDAC and apt-X HD for wireless, high-res-equivalent sound. Though visually very similar, there are a few differences. The F70 feature hybrid active noise cancellation, with three available modes, and also has a wearing sensor that lets you pause the music when you remove them from your ears. Its ambient sound enhancer lets you listen to background sounds, such as announcements made on a train or in an airport, by simply touching the outside of the housing, without removing the headphones.

There’s no word yet on pricing or availability for these new Panasonic and Technics models.

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (January 2019)
jabra elite 85h ces 2019 news commute gold beige
Home Theater

Jabra’s Elite 85H noise-canceling headphones offer 32 hours of portable silence

Jabra's new Elite 85H headphones look to take on industry leaders like Sony and Bose by offering over-ear design and 32 hours of battery life with active noise cancelation engaged.
Posted By Parker Hall
sennheiser ambeo soundbar ces 2019
Home Theater

Sennheiser says you have to hear its new Ambeo soundbar to believe it

Sennheiser has announced its new 5.1.4 Ambeo soundbar for this year's CES conference. It's a Dolby Atmos-enabled device that re-creates object-based surround sound so vividly that the company claims that you have to hear it to believe it.
Posted By Parker Hall
lg 8k oled wallpaper ces 2019 88 inch z9 5
Home Theater

LG’s new 8K TVs push the edge of the technology envelope at CES 2019

LG has revealed some details about the premium televisions it will show at CES 2019, but it isn't all about the 88-inch 8K OLED. HDMI 2.1, eARC, and Amazon Alexa are all exciting new features making an appearance, too.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Tidal Song Editing
Home Theater

Mobile masters: Tidal’s better-than-CD MQA tracks come to Android

Audiophile-grade music tracks and streaming music services don't come together very often, and when they do, it's not always easy to find a device that plays them. That's no longer the case as Tidal's MQA tracks now work on Android.
Posted By Simon Cohen
lg rollable oled ces 2019 11
Home Theater

LG’s roll-up OLED TV is every bit as magical as you’ve imagined

After years of teasing prototypes and dropping hints, LG is finally really to sell a flexible OLED television. The sales-ready version shown at CES 2019 rolls up into a base that also contains speakers, and it looks absolutely astounding.
Posted By Caleb Denison
samsung 75 inch microled ces 2019 micro led 1
Home Theater

We were wrong. Samsung is ready to put OLED on notice with a 75-inch Micro LED TV

Last year at CES, Samsung proved it was working on an OLED rival by showing off a massive Micro LED display that was the size of a wall. This year, it has shrunken the technology down to prove it can produce TVs ready for consumer homes.
Posted By Caleb Denison
vizio soundbars ces 2019 dolby atmos 36 inch 5 1 4 soundbar feature
Home Theater

Vizio’s latest soundbars double down on Dolby Atmos — again

Vizio brought a myriad of new soundbars to CES 2019, including two new Dolby Atmos bars that offer big sound in a smaller profile, bringing the brand's Atmos offerings to five. Smaller bars fill out the line for a versatile collection.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
tcl looks to make headway in headphone sector after success with affordable tvs ces 2019 headphones
Home Theater

TCL looks to make headway in headphone sector after success with affordable TVs

TCL, which has grown to be a household name thanks to some of the best affordable televisions on the planet, has announced four new headphone lines that it will showcase at this year's CES conference in Las Vegas.
Posted By Parker Hall
tcl 8k ces 2019 lineup press
Home Theater

TCL goes big, rolls out a 75-inch 8K QLED Roku TV at CES 2019

You might only just be getting used to 4K, but the resolution ride is far from over. The proof is TCL's new 75-inch 8K Roku TV, with Quantum Dot technology, which the company debuted at CES 2019.
Posted By Simon Cohen
tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010
Home Theater

TCL plays it safe on audio for 2019 with new super-simple soundbars

TCL has had a banner year in the TV world, and now the company is introducing two new soundbar lines to pair with your new TV. The budget bars will be looking to upset Vizio and others as the best way to upgrade your new TCL Roku TV.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
True-fi mobile
Home Theater

Mobile audio gets an upgrade thanks to new Sonarworks apps

Sonarworks is used by audio engineers around the world to get more accurate sound from their headphones. Today, the company launched Android and iOS apps for the same ability on mobile devices.
Posted By Simon Cohen
samsung 219 inch micro led tv ces 2019 2
Home Theater

Samsung’s blistering 219-inch Micro LED TV will cook your eyeballs, blow your mind

No, you will never fit a 219-inch TV in your living room. But don't let that stop you from drooling over Samsung's 219-inch Micro LED showstopper of a screen, which is on display at CES 2019 for the first time.
Posted By Caleb Denison
samsung 98 inch 8k ces 2019 presentation 2 feat
Home Theater

Samsung debuts monster 98-inch QLED 8K TV at CES 2019

There's 8K and then there's 8K. The difference? Size. At least, that's what Samsung appears out to prove with its latest announcement from CES 2019: A massive, 98-inch 8K QLED TV. With AirPlay 2, and iTunes movies, it's a real beast.
Posted By Simon Cohen
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff