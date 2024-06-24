Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Here we go again. About a year since its last price increase, the Paramount+ streaming service is getting more expensive again.

Here’s the bad news:

Paramount+ with Showtime is going up $1 a month to $13.

The ad-supported Paramount+ Essential tier is going up $2 to $8 a month for new subscribers.

The legacy Limited Commercial Plan is going up by $1 to $8 a month.

The new pricing goes live on August 20, 2024, for new subscribers. Current subscribers will get an extra month of respite, with September 20 being their cutoff date.

Paramount+ is home to a wealth of content. It’s where you’ll find all things Star Trek, as well as a slew of original series exclusive to the streaming service itself, like Mayor of Kingstown. It also has a bit of live sports, and subscribers are able to watch their regional NFL games when that’s in season. And being a corporate cousin of Showtime (more like close siblings at this point), that premium content also is available within Paramount+ itself. Plus, you can get basically anything that’s on CBS on-demand.

But parent company Paramount also has been caught up in a fair amount of business intrigue, as it’s in search of a buyer, but unable to actually close a deal. Meanwhile, the cost to subscribers has steadily increased, with the previous price hike coming in late June 2023.

Paramount+ had 71.2 million subscribers globally and added 3.7 million subscriptions in the first three months of 2024.

Meanwhile, you can continue to watch Paramount+ on pretty much any major streaming platform. It’s available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, which comprise the two largest in the world. And it’s also available on Apple TV, Android TV and Google TV, on various smart TV systems, and in a web browser.

