Public broadcasting now has another foothold in the streaming era, with local PBS affiliates coming to DirecTV Stream, the streaming service formerly known as AT&T TV, DirecTV Now, and AT&T TV Now.

The addition will put PBS on its second streaming service after being added to YouTube TV earlier in 2021. The rollout to DirecTV Stream will be gradual, however, with only “participating member stations” becoming available “over the next few months.” PBS says the full launch will be completed in 2022 and will include the live feed of the local affiliate, as well as access to PBS’ large (and free) on-demand library.

PBS will join more than 1,000 affiliates from ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

“Entertainment is personal and should serve every member of the household, which is why we’re partnering with PBS to deliver DirecTV Stream customers more choice, more control and a more convenient way to access the content they care about most,” Rob Thun, chief content officer for DirecTV, said in a press release.

Along with the local PBS affiliates, PBS Kids 24/7 also has joined DirecTV Stream, making shows like Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Odd Squad, Pinkalicious & Peterrific, and Wild Kratts available to even more children.

“At PBS Kids, making our high-quality content accessible to as many children across the country as possible is integral to our mission,” said Sara DeWitt, senior vice president and general manager of Children’s Media and Education at PBS. “As families continue to look to us for more ways to watch, we’re thrilled we can continue building on our offerings with DirecTV — both on broadcast and digital — to ensure we’re meeting them where they are.”

DirecTV Stream, which is now part of a stand-alone company after having been spun off from AT&T, starts at $70 a month for the “Entertainment” package, which includes more than 65 channels. The “Premier” tier takes things up to 140 channels for $140 a month and includes HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz.

