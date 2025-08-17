You Asked: Why do people keep asking for brighter TVs?

On today’s episode of You Asked: What’s the best way to sell or get rid of a TV? When does TV size matter most in terms of features?

And why does everyone want brighter OLEDs? Are they not bright enough?

How to sell or get rid of your old TV

@Soccerloumike asks: What’s the best way to sell or get rid of your old TV so you can upgrade to a new one?

Great question, and one I’m sure a lot of people ask as they replace older units. Also, nothing is cheap these days, so any way you can put the sale money toward a new purchase helps a lot. Let’s start there.

If you know you’re going to put the money toward your next TV purchase, it’s worth looking into trade-in programs offered by some retailers. Not all TVs will qualify, and you probably won’t get the most money for your trade-in, but the value is in what should be an easy process.

I also recommend looking beyond mainstream stores. See if there are any specialty TV or video stores in your area that might be more open to trades. This goes for electronics across the board; there are usually trade options to be found.

If maximizing value is your goal, you could try Facebook Marketplace where you can set your own price. But what you may gain in money, you probably lose in ease of transaction. Be prepared for lowball offers and, sometimes, shady buyers.

In cases where you just need to get rid of the TV, there are a few more options. For example, “Buy Nothing” groups on Facebook are a good place to help someone in need. There’s always someone looking for a TV and ready to pick it up.

Finally, some manufacturers have recycling programs you can explore. There are also local recycling options, or you could call a junk removal service if it’s a large TV.

In your case, Mike, I’d say if you can’t trade it in, list it on Facebook, use word of mouth with friends, and get what you can for it.

And if you looking for some inspiration for your next set, check out our best TVs round-up.

Sustainability of OLED TVs

Mr. Blue asks: I have a 2020 Sony AH8 OLED. I want to buy a new OLED this year, possibly 75 inches or larger. Have OLEDs improved sustainability since 2020?

I’m answering this assuming you mean sustainability from an environmental point of view. If you meant sustainable in terms of longevity, feel free to follow up with another email.

To my knowledge, OLED TVs have become more sustainable as technology has improved. They have the potential to be the most efficient TVs available, but at the same time, they can also be more power-hungry than other TVs because of how they’re powered. Let’s explain that briefly.

OLEDs create light at the pixel level and turn completely off when displaying black. Without a backlight, in darker scenes, many pixels aren’t powered on, so the TV isn’t consuming as much energy. The opposite is true in brighter scenes, when all these pixels are pumping out light and color, consuming more power.

How efficient an OLED is depends on what you’re watching. If you watch lots of sports, it’s not super efficient, though still comparable to LED TVs.

Most TVs today have some form of energy-saving mode, and some are set to efficiency mode by default. These modes limit brightness to save energy and can help make your TV more sustainable. If sustainability is your goal, you can try watching with brightness turned down and see if the picture quality is acceptable.

The biggest factors for sustainability are size and brightness. LG’s OLED TVs have a good reputation for energy efficiency, and their B-series lineup is a solid choice. It’s one of the most energy-efficient because it’s not one of the brightest models. I’d recommend it only if the TV doesn’t need to compete with too much ambient light.

Bottom line: you’ll see improvements in picture quality with an upgraded OLED, but sustainability largely depends on your preferred brightness settings and the type of content you watch.

Why do people keep asking for brighter TVs?

@Simon-oy5uv asks: Why does everyone want more brightness? I’ve got my LG C4 at 15 percent.

Everyone has different needs from their TV. I love that you only need 15 percent, and I assume you watch in a dark room. But those in brighter rooms or with daylight coming through windows will want extra punch in brightness.

For instance, if your TV is in movie or filmmaker mode, which preserves the creator’s intent, dark scenes may appear too dim. Watching sports during daytime with ambient light also creates a need for more brightness.

Most importantly, brightness is critical for viewing HDR content. Highlights that look flat or should be brighter can appear dull without extra nits. Those extra nits make the sun, stars, and bright objects stand out.

This is a question we get often. I’d be curious to know what the rest of you run your TVs at. Are you maxed out, or do you take your foot off the gas a bit?

Do smaller TVs lose features?

@_Jiggle asks: Does it matter if I get a 42 or 48-inch TV if 55 inches and up are too big? Am I going to miss out on features? I’m looking for a small OLED with superb upscaling, like the Z95B or Z90A, depending on price.

The features a TV offers depend on the model. For example, the Panasonic Z95B comes in 55, 65, and 77 inches with the four-layer RGB Tandem OLED panel. I don’t know if smaller sizes meet your needs.

Other brands, like Samsung, also have differences by size. With their S90F, smaller 42 and 48-inch models don’t get the Quantum Dot OLED panel, which is only on 55 inches and above. Every other size, including the 83-inch, comes with a W-RGB OLED panel. It’s still excellent, but not their best.

You may also see differences in speaker size, included stands or wall mounts, and other features that vary by size. Before buying, check what’s included and do research on sites like Rtings that publish panel types and differences between sizes.