Panasonic’s Z95B has the secret OLED TV tech we were hunting for 

After a long absence from the American market, beloved TV manufacturer Panasonic enters into its second year back in the U.S., announcing at CES 2025 today not one but three new TVs. In addition to a new mini-LED and a new lower-tier LED option, all eyes are on Panasonic’s latest flagship OLED, the Z95B that features spatial audio sound and a new “next-generation” four-layer panel structure that improves color volume and brightness without the need for MLA (Micro Lens Array) technology.

At the end of last year, Panasonic made a triumphant return to the U.S. (after being absent for more than a decade) with the launch of two of the best TVs we’ve ever seen: the Z95A OLED and the W95A mini-LED that our TV experts called “one of the top 5 TVs ever made” and “its best QLED mini-LED,” respectively. If the Panasonic Z95B Series OLED picks up where its predecessor left off, then nit nerds will be in for a treat this year. We saw a sample of it during the press conference at CES, and it is stunning.

With LG being sheepish with the details about its non-MLA (Micro Lens Array) OLED panels, Panasonic has shed some light on things, detailing the Z95B’s “Primary RGB Tandem Panel and ThermalFlow Cooling System.” The technology employs a four-layer emission structure with individual red, green, and (two) blue layers — instead of the two blue with a red/green/yellow-green layer sandwiched between. It means it “refines the wavelength of light and increases color purity, thus enhancing light efficiency by 40 percent,” a press release says. “This improvement enables a significant increase in brightness and a broader color volume, delivering even richer, more realistic imagery.”

But that’s just part of the tech behind the Z95B OLED — as you can imagine, these panels can get quite hot. To keep things cool, Panasonic has developed an exclusive new cooling system, dubbed ThermalFlow, that the company says was inspired by aerodynamics found in race cars and that efficiently dissipates heat through strategically positioned vents in the chassis to keep the TV running at peak performance — you know, like a race car.

The Panasonic Z95B is powered by the new HCX Pro AI Processor MK II processor and supports Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail, which Panasonic says not only improves contrast in dark areas for those inky blacks that OLEDs are known for but that also “unlocks more from Dolby Vision content” with added depth and crispness.

Gamers will rejoice, too, as the Z95B supports AMD FreeSync Premium, Nvidia G-SYNC, and features new True Game Mode that “ensures every game looks its best by bringing the same color accuracy features used for movies into the gaming experience and leveraging improved HDR Tone Mapping to deliver source-oriented expression from the gaming device.” The Z95B also supports HDMI 2.1 capabilities and a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming.

The Panasonic Z95B has also upped its game in the sound department, too, with redesigned and repositioned speakers, including “new line array, side, and up-firing speakers,” and the integration of a new 30-watt subwoofer. With Dolby Atmos and 360 Soundscape Pro support, Panasonic says that the new system delivers “an expansive, dynamic soundstage akin to a premium theatre” with “deep, resonant low frequencies that enhance the listening experience.”

Panasonic is making a big deal about the fact that the Z95B uses the Fire TV OS as its base, which you may or may not like. But this time, Panasonic says that the Z95B features a Prime Video Calibrated Mode, designed to make your viewing of Prime Video content better. Additionally, the Panasonic Z95B features support for Apple AirPlay 2 for seamless connectivity with your Apple devices, and will also feature support for the ATSC 3.0 (Nextgen TV) broadcast standard for higher-quality over-the-air picture.

The Panasonic Z95B series OLED TV will be available in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch models. Pricing and availability details are forthcoming.

Panasonic W95B mini-LED and W70B LED TV

We loved Panasonic’s W95A mini-LED when we reviewed it last year, and its second generation has arrived with some nice improvements. The 2025 model features several panel upgrades that have been designed to increase contrast, dynamic range, and color accuracy through “double area control, real-time color tuning, and Hybrid Tone Mapping technology.” The number of backlighting zones has been increased more than 2.5 times over last year’s model, according to Panasonic, and that means more-precise control, heightened contrast, and more detail in the picture.

The Fire TV-powered W95B benefits from some of the upgrades from the Z95B, including the HCX Pro AI Processor MK II and Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail, for excellent contrast and black levels for your movies and TV shows.

Gamers will not go wrong with the W95B either, and the TV supports AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth gameplay without input lag, and with a 144Hz refresh rate and Game Mode Extreme and HDMI 2.1, console and PC gaming will be killer.

The Panasonic W95B mini-LED also features Prime Video Calibrated Mode and can be personalized with voice control with Alexa integration via its Alexa Voice Remote — making content discovery and navigation a breeze.

AirPlay compatibility, and support for ATSC 3.0 round out the features of the W95B, which will be available in 55-, 65-, 75-, and 85-inch sizes. Pricing and availability details to come.

Panasonic also announced a more budget-friendly TV: the W70B Series, a Fire TV-based 4K LED panel that Panasonic has given a refreshed design with a slimmer bezel and a premium metal stand. The TV boasts improved brightness and performance with MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) technology that Panasonic says “delivers smoother motion and improved picture quality, for example with sports and high-action scenes.”

The W70B may not support Dolby Vision, but it’s got all the other HDR bases covered with HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, and features Dolby Audio instead of full-on Atmos. The W70B features four HDMI ports for all your peripherals, as well as Bluetooth connectivity for connecting headphones.

Alexa integration and the Alexa Voice Remote are here, too, and the TV can be paired with your smart home devices for lighting control and more.

The Panasonic W70B will be available in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 70-, 75-, and 85-inch sizes. Pricing and availability details to come.