YouTube Premium Lite arrives in the US, but it’s a tad too light on benefits

Google’s price hikes for YouTube Premium have left a rather sour impression lately, and to further complicate things, its experiments with a cheaper subscription tier have also been rather haphazard. YouTube Premium Lite was first offered, with a regional caveat, in 2021. It got axed in 2023, but returned in late 2024 for certain markets as yet another pilot.

Today, Google is officially introducing it for the US market. It costs $7.99 per month, compared to the $13.99 fee subscribers pay for the standard plan. Before we dig into the details, here’s the standard warning. The company is still calling it a “pilot,” which means the terms can change, or the whole project might be yanked off.

Either can happen, once you take a look at what’s on the table. First, it’s not an ad-free digital utopia. With a YouTube Premium subscription, “most videos” will be ad-free, covering the gaming, fashion, beauty, and news segments among others. Shorts and music content will feature ads, too.

“With Premium Lite, users can enjoy their favorite content with fewer interruptions,” says the company in a blog post. There are plans of expanding this tier to more countries later this year, including the regions where it was initially tested in a small capacity.

During the test phase last year, Google used the term “limited ads,” telling YouTube Premium Lite subscribers that ad breaks will only appear if they search for specific content. Google didn’t explicitly mention that in its announcement earlier today, but left it as a sub-text underneath the marketing image.

The new ad terms are clearly a step backward, as you don’t specifically know which content might flash an ad in your face, and yet, most video categories are covered either way. With YouTube Premium Lite, Google has also taken YouTube Music Premium out of the equation, which means no more ad-free music streaming. That perk is now reserved for the pricier standard tier.

But there’s more to the torrent of bad news here. The pocket-friendly subscription bundle doesn’t support downloads for offline watching. I personally love this feature, as it saves me the hassle of buffering and poor quality streaming on cellular networks. Plus, it’s perfect for binge-watching, as well.

The finally big functional cut is the lack of background play. In a nutshell, the YouTube app must always run in the foreground, or split-screen mode to watch content. Google calls it “the right balance of features and benefits.” Who cares about an ever active screen sipping the battery life, or a less-distracting experience of listening a podcast, either way?