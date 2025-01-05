LG’s 2025 OLED TVs continue to get even better, but without MLA

While LG is going all-in this year at CES 2025 on a revamp and expansion of its QNED TV line, we can’t forget what LG is known for — amazing OLED TVs that deliver top-notch performance every year. On the surface, the 2025 OLED TV line looks to continue that trend, with some nice added improvements to light output and some added OLED evo features that should excite gamers.

Although the most interesting news about the OLED line is more about what isn’t included. There are no MLA (Micro Lens Array) OLED panels this year on any model series. Let me say that again: The brightness-improving MLA technology LG introduced with the LG G3 is absent from all of the 2025 OLED TV models.

There will always be a brightness battle as OLEDs compete against QLEDs, with the latter continuing to reach staggering numbers. To continue to improve brightness output, the newest brightness feature on LG OLED evo TVs is its upgraded Brightness Booster Ultimate technology (again, without MLA technology). It “enhances light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms to achieve brightness three times higher than conventional OLED models.” The conventional OLED models LG is referring to are in the B5 series.

We don’t yet know exactly what the “three times higher” brightness nit measurement will be, or how it’s achieved — for that we’ll have to wait until samples are in our test lab. For reference, the LG G4 measures 1,500 nits peak brightness. We expect more information on how LG is achieving this extra brightness without MLA at a reviewer’s workshop in a few months.

The M5 and G5 will also have an upgraded processor, the Alpha 11 AI processor Gen2. Last year’s Alpha 11 AI processor was incredibly impressive with how it managed the image — color accuracy, grayscale tracking, brightness control — so it will be interesting to see how the new processor version can improve on the already stellar performance. The new OLED evo line brings with it some certifications, as well. The new OLEDs have received UL Solutions’ “Perfect Black” and “Perfect Color” verification and are certified by Intertek for 100% color fidelity.

LG’s new OLED evo TVs will support Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation. We’ve seen ambient light compensation before from multiple brands, where the TV’s image is altered and tuned to the amount of light in the room, but this will be the first time we’ve seen it applied to Filmmaker Mode, where the aim is to preserve the creator’s intent in various lighting conditions.

The new gaming features alluded to earlier are on the G5 series — 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch models — making it the first 4K 165Hz VRR TV that is certified by Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium.

The G5 will also no longer feature a table stand for the 55- and 65-inch versions as it did with the G4, instead leaning into how well it looks mounted on the wall. A table stand will be available for an extra cost, or you can opt for the C5, which is designed as a table top TV.

To not forget about sound, LG’s AI Sound Pro promises “rich, immersive audio with virtual 11.1.2 channels of surround sound.” AI processing will tailor the different audio and video modes to each user. AI Voice ID can identify each user, switch to preferred profiles, and adapt its recommendations and settings based on viewing habits.

This year doesn’t look to include a blockbuster unveiling as we’ve had from LG in the past — such as the OLED TV R rollable TV in 2019 or the OLED T last year. But we also didn’t know about the OLED T until we walked into the LG suite at CES 2024. There’s a lot of nice incremental improvements to LG’s OLED line this year. We’ll know soon if there also happens to be a surprise up LG’s sleeve to go along with them.