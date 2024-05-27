 Skip to main content
Save $200 on this Polk MagniFi Max soundbar and subwoofer today

By
Polk Audio MagniFi Max AX SR soundbar.
Polk Audio

No great home theater setup is complete without a solid soundbar, especially if you already have an excellent TV; even if it’s not the best TV on the market, a soundbar upgrade makes a lot more sense. That said, even if you aren’t grabbing the best soundbar, they can be expensive, which is why this Memorial Day deal on the high-end Polk MagniFi Max AX is worth checking out. While they usually go for $799, you can grab them now from Amazon for just $599, which is a substantial $200 discount.

Why you should buy the Polk MagniFi Max AX 5.1.2 soundbar and subwoofer

There is a lot to love about the Polk MagniFi Max AX, and while it may not be a brand name that you hear often, it does have a lot of great features under the hood. For example, you get both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, which means better audio quality and easier adjustment to get the audio just right to fit the area you put it in. That also helps with creating a more immersive surround sound experience, especially since the soundbar has two upward-firing speakers that can help with enveloping you with sound.

Another great aspect of the Polk MagniFi Max AX bundle is that it’s all wireless, including the 10-inch subwoofer, meaning you don’t have to pull an audio cable across the living room to connect everything. That also means it’s a very plug-and-play system, so setup is even easier, plus you can control the whole thing from your phone, which is very handy if you don’t want to be constantly keeping track of the remote. You’ll also be happy to know that you get an HDMI eARC to save you that extra port, and the Polk MagniFi Max AX comes with a voice adjust technology that can help make voices in your counted much clearer.

All in all, the Polk MagniFi Max AX offers a lot of audio fidelity and a solid soundscape to your home theater setup, and for just $599 from Amazon, it’s pretty close to perfect for the price. That said, if you’re looking for something a little bit different, there are some other great soundbar deals you can take a look at.

