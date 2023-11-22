 Skip to main content
Black Friday deal: RayNeo Air 2 AR Glasses are a 201-inch screen for anywhere

RayNeo Air 2 XR AR glasses product image
TCL

What if you could carry a massive 201-inch screen with you everywhere you go and stow it in your pocket, handbag, or backpack? It sounds like a techie’s fever dream, right? Except, it’s totally possible with the RayNeo Air 2 AR glasses. Using Micro OLED technology, these augmented reality glasses allow you to view content in 1080p full HD on a 201-inch display, and all you have to do is wear a pair of eyeglasses. You can connect them to PCs, Android, iOS, game consoles, and the cloud, all to watch or play content. For Black Friday, RayNeo has shaved $30 off the full price, so you’ll pay just $349. That’s a fraction of the cost of an equivalent-sized TV. But when you use coupon code RAYNEOSAVE50, you’ll save an additional $50, bringing the price down to $299. Wowzers.

Why you should buy the RayNeo Air 2 AR glasses for Black Friday

Woman using RayNeo VR glasses to play games.
TCL RayNeo

Even the cost of an 80-inch OLED would be three to four times the cost of these AR glasses at their regular price. That’s without factoring in the sheer portability of these AR glasses, which you can take anywhere and everywhere. It’s like carrying a 201-inch OLED TV in your pocket or bag, which you can set up instantly indoors and out. While having a picnic, you can throw on a movie. At a local coffee shop, you can play some games. At your family’s house for the holidays, you can play or watch whatever you want, on a massive screen, without bothering anyone else.

Cozy up to a massive 201-inch theater-like screen with brilliant colors and clarity, powered by a Sony next-gen Micro OLED display. The displays offer clear and sharp visuals yet consume less power — so that the battery lasts longer on the device(s) you’re using. They draw power directly from whatever they’re connected to.

A TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification means the display passes some eye-strain checks, with low blue light exposure, flicker-free, and comfortability ratings. When gaming, you benefit from the ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate for no lag or frame issues and more realistic and fluid motion.

Advanced acoustic phase cancellation tech keeps the sound isolated to you without interrupting others around you via sound leaks. You hear and feel all the beats, booms, and luster of the media.

Think of it as shrinking down an actual theater into a compact, carryable form and then cramming it all into a pair of glasses. That’s what TCL’s RayNeo Air 2 AR glasses provide. Right now, you can grab them for $349 during Black Friday to save $30. Imagine the cost of a 201-screen you can place in your home. It would be insane. Even more insane is the additional $50 off you can save with code RAYNEOSAVE50. That drops the $349 deal price to $299, which is out of this world.

