 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 55-inch Roku Pro Series 4K QLED has a $300 discount today

By
Roku Pro Series TV
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

You don’t have to spend barrels of money to score a fantastic TV, but it pays to know which brands to welcome with open arms, and which ones should be kicked to the curb. And one of the go-to brands we’ll always rally behind is Roku, an AV company that’s been making waves in the world of TVs over the last few years. As a matter of fact, we came across this great offer on a Roku TV not too long ago:

Right now, when you purchase the Roku 55-inch Pro Series 4K QLED at Amazon or Best Buy you’ll only pay $600. The full MSRP on this TV is $900.

Why you should buy the Roku Pro Series

We tested the Roku Pro Series back in November 2024, and editor at large Caleb Denison was quoted as saying, “The Roku Pro Series delivers a delightful user experience paired with a premium picture.” Indeed, this budget-friendly set brings arresting colors and excellent peak brightness levels to the table, along with a TV speaker system we were totally blown away by. The Roku Pro also gets bright enough to overcome glare in brightly lit rooms, so you don’t have to worry about optimizing your viewing space.

Related

The Roku Pro Series has two HDMI 2.1 connections and features VRR and ALLM support on top of a native 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you’re into sports, action movies, or video games, the Roku Pro delivers fast response times, ensuring every source is as smooth-looking as possible.

The Roku Pro Series also runs Roku’s TV OS software for smart TV features, casting capabilities, and Roku smart home controls. Access popular apps like Netflix and Hulu, stream hundreds of free live TV stations, and check the live feed from your Roku security cams!

Save $300 when you purchase the Roku 55-inch Pro Series 4K QLED today, and be sure to have a look at our roundups of the best QLED TV deals, best TV deals, and best Amazon deals for even more discounts on top TVs!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
We gave 4 out of 5 stars to the Hisense U7N, and today it’s on sale
Hisense U7N review

Hisense is one of the top tech brands on the market for budget-friendly TVs. Not only do these LED-LCDs and QLED TVs cost less than much of the competition, but you’ll also be treated to the type of picture quality we expect from higher-priced TVs. As a matter of fact, one of Hisense’s best midrange sets has an even steeper discount this week:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Hisense 65-inch U7N Series 4K ULED at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and a few other sites and stores, you’ll only pay $680. The full MSRP on this model is $1,000.

Read more
We love the LG G4 Series OLED, and today every size is on sale!
LG G4 OLED

Many of the best OLED TVs are produced by notable TV brands like Samsung and Sony. The focus of this article is the last of the big three: LG. For years, LG was actually the only TV manufacturer making OLED sets, allowing the company to truly corner the market on the picture tech. When it comes to OLED, it’s hard to beat LG, and right now LG’s 2024 flagship model is on sale:

For a limited time, when you purchase the LG 77-inch G4 Series 4K OLED at Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo-Video, and a few other sites and shops, you’ll only pay $3,000. The full MSRP on this model is $4,000.

Read more
This huge Samsung QLED TV has a $920 discount — but hurry!
The Samsung QE1D Series 4K LED TV.

If you’ve been shopping around for a great TV, look no further: Today, Samsung is selling its 70-inch Samsung QE1D 4K QLED TV for an ultra-low price. Once going for as much as $1,600, the TV is currently marked down to $680. Yes, that’s a $920 discount!

We have entire roundups dedicated to the best TV promos of the week, including the best 65-inch TV deals and best 70-inch TV deals. That being said, this Samsung offer is one of the best.

Read more