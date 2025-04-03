The 55-inch Roku Pro Series 4K QLED has a $300 discount today

You don’t have to spend barrels of money to score a fantastic TV, but it pays to know which brands to welcome with open arms, and which ones should be kicked to the curb. And one of the go-to brands we’ll always rally behind is Roku, an AV company that’s been making waves in the world of TVs over the last few years. As a matter of fact, we came across this great offer on a Roku TV not too long ago:

Right now, when you purchase the Roku 55-inch Pro Series 4K QLED at Amazon or Best Buy you’ll only pay $600. The full MSRP on this TV is $900.

Why you should buy the Roku Pro Series

We tested the Roku Pro Series back in November 2024, and editor at large Caleb Denison was quoted as saying, “The Roku Pro Series delivers a delightful user experience paired with a premium picture.” Indeed, this budget-friendly set brings arresting colors and excellent peak brightness levels to the table, along with a TV speaker system we were totally blown away by. The Roku Pro also gets bright enough to overcome glare in brightly lit rooms, so you don’t have to worry about optimizing your viewing space.

The Roku Pro Series has two HDMI 2.1 connections and features VRR and ALLM support on top of a native 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you’re into sports, action movies, or video games, the Roku Pro delivers fast response times, ensuring every source is as smooth-looking as possible.

The Roku Pro Series also runs Roku’s TV OS software for smart TV features, casting capabilities, and Roku smart home controls. Access popular apps like Netflix and Hulu, stream hundreds of free live TV stations, and check the live feed from your Roku security cams!

Save $300 when you purchase the Roku 55-inch Pro Series 4K QLED today, and be sure to have a look at our roundups of the best QLED TV deals, best TV deals, and best Amazon deals for even more discounts on top TVs!