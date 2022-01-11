Roku adds Live TV Zone to homescreen

Roku today announced that it’s implementing a “Live TV” zone on its home screen. Live TV offers access to the Roku Live TV Channel Guide and a simple way to access cable-cutting options such as YouTube TV, Sling, Philo, Hulu, fuboTV, and others.

The Live TV Channel Guide will offer customers access to more than 200 free live channels ranging from local and national news, sports, children’s programming, lifestyle, and Spanish language entertainment as well. Some channels include ABC News Live, Funny or Die, WeatherNation, and Game Show Central. Movie lovers will be happy to note the Live TV Channel Guide also includes over 25,000 free movies to stream.

How to get to the Live TV Zone

Turn on your Roku device. On the left-hand navigation menu scroll down to Live TV or search for “Live TV Zone.”

TV Streaming is king

Elsewhere, Roku recently promoted market research from National Research Group has shown that although cable-cutting and streaming are growing (four out of five are TV streamers versus two of three who pay for traditional TV), 61% of streamers still watch live news multiple times a week. The new Roku update is designed for those still interested in entertainment that only live TV can offer.

As more and more of Gen Z reaches adulthood, growing up without cable and the social community that primetime TV watching used to provide, streaming will continue to gain audience share, especially when considering that cord-cutters pay less than half of traditional TV viewers.

Roku was named America’s No. 1 streaming platform for 2021 and considering their market pull, it will be interesting to watch if live TV subscriptions shift and change with this small change for the Roku home screen.

Editors' Recommendations