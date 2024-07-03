 Skip to main content
The Roku Express 4K streaming stick is only $30 for a limited time

If you have an older TV that doesn’t run a smart TV platform, or maybe even just bought a new TV with a platform that you aren’t fond of, you may want to consider grabbing one of several streaming devices. In fact, one of the best brands for that is Roku, and the Roku Express 4K+ is one of its best models. While it is pricey, there’s a great deal worth checking out as part of the 4th of July sale. You can grab it from Amazon for just $30 rather than the usual $40 it goes for.

Why you should buy the Roku Express 4K+

The Roku Express 4K+ packs a lot of great features, whether you want to watch shows, films, or sports, so it’s an ideal streaming device for pretty much anybody. For example, it supports the HLG standard, which is a type of HDR that most sports broadcasters use, so it’s perfect if you’re into sports. It can also support HDR 10+, which is one of the latest forms of HDR and will give you excellent color reproduction and contrast, although it is worth noting that both of these features only work with TVs that support HLG and HDR10+.

Besides that, the Roku Express 4K+ has coverage for pretty much any form of streaming service and app that you could think of, and the mic included in the remote control makes it a lot easier to navigate than just scrolling. It also works with all the big assistants, such as Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as with things like Apple AirPlay and Home Kit, so it will integrate into the majority of ecosystems out there. As for connectivity, you have Wi-Fi, although you can buy a USB adapter that’s sold separately to run it off ethernet if you want a more stable connection.

The Roku Express 4K+ is a perfect streaming device for those who want a change from their typical smart TV platform, and for just $30 from Amazon, it’s worth considering. That said, if you’d rather rely on a traditional TV experience without a streaming device, then it’s worth checking out these other great TV deals instead.

