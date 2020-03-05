Samsung’s new line of 2020 QLED 4K and 8K TVs is here, ready to order or pre-order and ship out starting today. With that announcement, there’s plenty to unpack between the seven different QLED models unveiled.

The 2020 lineup of Samsung TVs starts with the flagship Q950TS QLED 8K TV and features two more 8K displays in the Q900TS and Q800T. There are four different series of 4K QLED TVs — the Q90T, Q80T, Q70T, and Q60T — as well as a pair of Crystal 4K displays, plus the return of The Frame, Samsung’s ultra-stylish TV/art fixture combo.

All three 8K models will feature redesigned A.I.-powered 8K processors with the ability to upscale all non-8K content to match the displays’ resolution. Plus, these screens will combine Samsung’s full-array local dimming (FALD) backlight technology with local power distribution in order to tune dimming zones and brighten images by up to 20%. In harmony with Samsung’s Quantum HDR — which the company says “expresses full range contrast” — the TVs are designed to produce brighter colors and deeper blacks across all HDR content.

Samsung also made an effort to improve sound quality in its QLED models, with three new audio processing features: Object Tracking Sound (OTS) and OTS+, and Samsung Symphony. With OTS+, speakers placed on the front, sides, and back of the TV are constructed to create a 3D soundscape that moves with the objects on screen. Samsung Symphony, meanwhile, pairs TV speakers with audio from a connected 2020 Samsung Q series soundbar, in an effort to deliver more dynamic sound.

Here’s a look at each model in Samsung’s 2020 lineup.

8K Models

Q950TS Series

Pricing and availability TBA (65-inch), (75-inch), (85-inch)

At the time of publication, neither the Q950TS or the Q800TS were listed on Samsung’s website, leaving exact pricing and specs something of a mystery. But, we do have some key details of the Q950TS, the company’s top-of-the-line model. The Q950TS features an Infinity Screen, an almost bezel-less display that offers a screen-to-body ratio of almost 99%, the best in the industry. Additionally, this TV is 15 millimeters (just over half an inch) thick, allowing you to mount it flush against a wall if you so choose.

Q900TS

Pricing and availability TBA (65-inch), (75-inch), (85-inch)

The Q900TS was also absent from Samsung’s website at the time of publication, leaving us with fewer details surrounding the mid-level option in Samsung’s class of 8K TVs. We do know that the Q900TS will feature QLED 8K Direct Full Array with local power distribution, the Quantum Processor 8K featured in its sibling 8K TVs, as well as OTS+. We’ll update this post with pricing and additional specs as soon as they’re made available.

Q800T Series

March 2020, $3,500 (65-inch), $5,000 (75-inch), $7,000 (82-inch)

The Q800T of Samsung’s 2020 lineup touts 8K resolution, a Quantum Processor 8K that Samsung calls its smartest ever, and 8K A.I. upscaling capabilities to bring your content up to scale with your screen. The series also has Direct Full Array backlight zones, an Ultra Viewing Angle made to reduce glare and retain contrast and color accuracy at wider viewing angles, and quantum dot technology that Samsung says “delivers over a billion shades of color.” The Q800T ranges in size from 65 to 82 inches.

4K Models

The Frame Series

March 2020, $1,000 (43-inch), $1,500 (55-inch), $2,000 (65-inch), $3,000 (75-inch)

The Frame, Samsung’s 4K display/art piece hybrid, returns for 2020 with plenty of features. A big component of this series is customization, allowing you to choose everything from the bezel around your TV, to an art store that lets you pick the pieces of art that are displayed on your TV when it’s off, to how it’s displayed, with the option of a studio stand to truly give your display the style of a piece of art. Oh, yeah, it’s also a 4K TV with a QLED screen and quantum dot technology. In other words, it’s not only one of the more stylish options out there — it’s an incredibly capable 4K TV.

Q90T Series

March 2020, $TBA (55inch), $2500 (65-inch), $TBA (75-inch), $TBA (85-inch)

The Q90T is Samsung’s best 4K TV for 2020, with a lot of similar features to its 8K counterpart in the Q800T. For instance, the Q90T also features a Direct Full Array backlit screen, Samsung’s Ultra Viewing Angle technology, and 4K versions of both the quantum processor and the A.I. upscaling feature. Samsung’s quantum dot technology is present as well, as is the patented OneRemote, Samsung’s TV remote that’s designed to detect and control all compatible devices connected to the TV.

Q80T Series

March 2020, $1,100 (49-inch), $1,300 (55-inch), $1,800 (65-inch), $2,800 (75-inch), $4,000 (85-inch)

The Q80T Series shares a good amount of what makes the Q90T a strong TV option, save for a few key details. While the two TVs have the same processor, the Q90T has better high dynamic range, weighs 13 more pounds with its stand, and has better built-in speakers. Though it’s worth noting, most TV speakers don’t quite cut it the way a solid soundbar or home theater system would.

Q70T Series

March 2020, $1,000 (55-inch), $1,300 (65-inch), $2,200 (75-inch), TBA (82-inch), $3,300 (85-inch)

The 70T Series has a more limited HDR than the 80T series above it and sticks to just stereo sound with 20 watts of output compared to the 60W and 2.2.2 channel system built into the 80T. But it’s got the same processor, identical smart features, and is capable of producing the same array of colors thanks to its quantum dot technology. Plus, it comes with 4K upscaling and an Adaptive Picture feature to help the TV adapt to the lighting conditions of the room it’s in.

Q60T

March 2020, $530 (43-inch), $650 (50-inch), $700 (55-inch), $900 (58-inch), $1,000 (65-inch), 1,700 (75-inch), TBA (85-inch)

Samsung’s base model QLED TV for 2020 still possesses some important features, like 100% Color Volume with quantum dot technology and Quantum HDR. It’s built with a less powerful processor than its bigger siblings, a Quantum Processor 4K Lite, and maintains the features of Samsung’s smart platform, which this year allows TVs to serve as a SmartThings Dashboard. From your TV, you can control all of the smart devices in your home and set up customized automations, like opening your smart blinds in the morning or dimming the lights at night.

TU8000 Series

March 2020, $370 (43-inch), $430 (50-inch), $500 (55-inch), $700 (65-inch), $1,200 (75-inch)

There’s a pair of non-QLED displays in Samsung’s 2020 lineup, the TU8000 and TU7000 Series. Each of these TVs features crystal displays, which are meant to deliver more brightness and a wider range of colors than a standard UHD TV. The TU8000 comes with HDR, though it’s more limited than QLED models, and Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K in contrast to the QLEDs’ quantum processors.

TU7000 Series

March 2020, $300 (43-inch), $350 (50-inch), $400 (55-inch), $450 (58-inch), $550 (65-inch), $750 (70-inch), $1,000 (75-inch)

The TU7000 Series is also equipped with a crystal display, a Crystal Processor 4K, HDR and Samsung’s smart features. Among the key differences between the 8000 and 7000 Series are the gaming features — TU8000 comes with Game Enhancer features, and the TU7000 is outfitted with Auto Game Mode — and the fact that the 7000 Series comes with two HDMI inputs opposed to the three inputs on the TU8000.

