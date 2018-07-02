Samsung’s updated Frame TV brings an artist’s touch to your living room

Share

Previous Next 1 of 8

As TV’s get larger and larger, they’re dominating the living room more than ever before, and while that may be fine if your home theater serves as a shrine to audio and video, it’s not something everyone is looking for. Samsung is trying in a few different ways to change this. The company’s most recent QLED TVs like the Q9FN include Ambient Mode, which sees the TV sensing the color of the wall around it and blends in with your decor, its Frame TV, first introduced last year, goes even further, looking to bring an artistic touch to your living room.

Samsung has unveiled a new generation of the Frame TV, with an even larger virtual art collection. The TV is meant to be mounted on your wall, and sits flush instead of looming outward like some TVs. When you’re watching TV, it functions normally, but when you turn it off, built-in motion sensors turn the TV into a piece of art. The Frame TV can sense how bright it is in your room, adjusting the brightness of the image to react to changes in ambient light.

When it comes to functioning as a TV, the Frame features a 4K UHD display with HDR10+ high dynamic range and is available in 65-inch and 55-inch varieties. Many of the same smart capabilities found in Samsung’s 2018 QLED line are also found in the Frame 2018, like Effortless Login, which lets you easily transfer your Wi-Fi settings and Samsung account details from your phone to the TV, making setup a breeze.

The Samsung Art Store is where you’ll find the art to display on your TV, ranging from paintings of varying styles to 30 pieces of photography provided by The New York Times. If you’re looking to match the TV to your room, you can easily browse by color, letting you find something that subtly blends in or radically stands out. A subscription to the Samsung Art Store is available for $5 per month and lets you access all of the art available whenever you like, though art can also be purchased a la carte. New subscribers get one month free.

The Frame 2018 is available now via the Samsung website, priced at $2,800 for the 65-inch model and $2,000 for the 55-inch model. To make sure that this is the right TV for you, be sure to take a look at our TV buying guide and our list of the best TVs you can buy.