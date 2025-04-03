This dorm-sized Samsung 42-inch OLED is on sale for $1,000 today

Samsung makes some of the best TVs and PC monitors you can buy in 2025, so we’re beyond excited to throw the spotlight on the following offer: For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 42-inch S90D 4K OLED at Samsung, Walmart, Best Buy, and several other retailers, you’ll only pay $1,000.

That might not sound like a great discount, but when you consider the fact that this is one of the best 42-inch TVs in the business, a $400 discount (the TV’s MSRP is $1,400) sounds all the sweeter!

Why you should buy the Samsung 42-inch S90D Series

One of the best uses for this premium Samsung OLED is as a computer monitor. Thanks to its native 144Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and terrific gaming optimizations (including VRR and ALLM support), the 42-inch S90D makes for one heck of an MMORPG display! You’ll also be able to game on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S at up to 4K resolution at 120Hz, and the TV is smart enough to auto-switch to Game Mode for enhanced frame rate and the lowest possible input lag.

The 42-inch S90D also makes for an excellent movie and TV show set for a small or medium-sized viewing space. The TV is able to get bright enough when watching SDR content to overcome glare in rooms with ambient light sources or sunshine beaming through the windows. The S90D marks the return of Tizen OS for all things smart hub and web-connected. Use the software to access Netflix, Hulu, and hundreds of free live TV stations.

It’s hard to say how long this sale is going to last, but we wouldn’t wait much longer if you’re interested in saving $100 on this incredible mid-sized TV. Purchase the Samsung 42-inch S90D 4K OLED ASAP, and be sure to have a look at our collections of the best OLED TV deals, best Samsung TV deals, and best TV deals for even more discounts on top Samsung models!