Quick! Grab a Samsung 55-inch QLED while it’s under $500

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get your hands on a great TV. Brands like Samsung make some incredible TVs that cost less than $1,000, and one of those sets is even on sale this week:

Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED at Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $500. The full MSRP on this model is $800.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q60D Series

Let’s not beat around the bush: The Samsung Q60D isn’t going to change the way you think about 4K LED technology. This entry-level Samsung gets bright enough to overcome glare in most cases, so you’ll be able to keep it in a room with lots of ambient lighting. Out of the box, the Q60D even delivers good color accuracy and decent contrast levels. Samsung’s picture processing and upscaling also do a solid job of enhancing lower-res sources.

As far as advanced features like local dimming and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, the Q60D comes up a bit short. But if you plan on using the TV for gaming, Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator helps to reduce motion blur when it crops up (the TV has a native 60Hz refresh rate).

You’ll also get a host of great smart TV features through Samsung’s Tizen OS platform. Access hundreds of streaming apps and free live TV stations, all from the comfort of your living room couch!

The Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED is by no means a perfect TV, but it’s a great option for those looking to save a ton of money on a mid-sized TV purchase.

