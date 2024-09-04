 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We gave the Samsung QN90C TV four stars — it’s over $1,000 off at Walmart

By
Samsung QN90C review
Zeke Jones/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you’re on the lookout for QLED TV deals, you might as well spend your cash one of the top options in the market — the 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV. This fantastic TV, which we’ve given a score of 4 out of 5 stars, is currently on sale from Walmart with a massive $1,101 discount on its original price of $1,999, so you’ll only have to pay $898. That’s a steal for a QLED TV of this caliber, so we think this offer will draw a lot of attention. That means you’re going to have to complete your purchase right now, or else you’re taking on the risk of missing out.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV is the runner-up in our list of the best QLED TVs, which makes the $1,100 discount even more appealing. Like all QLED TVs, the quantum dots on its backlight enables accurate colors and incredible brightness, with fantastic HDR performance, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and 4K Ultra HD resolution combining for a completely immersive viewing experience. The TV also runs on Samsung’s Tizen platform, for access to all of the popular streaming shows.

If you’re having trouble deciding between the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV and an OLED TV, our QLED TV versus OLED TV comparison spells out the differences. With a QLED TV, you’ll be getting much more powerful brightness and a longer life span, with no risk of screen burn-in. QLED TVs are also generally cheaper on a price-per-inch of screen size basis, and with Walmart’s offer for the 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV, that becomes much more apparent.

In one of the largest discounts that you can enjoy in today’s TV deals, Walmart has slashed the price of the 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV by $1,101. That means you’ll only have to pay $898 for this well-reviewed QLED TV instead of its sticker price of $1,999, but you better hurry. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before its price returns to normal though, so if you want to get the 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV for this amazing price, you need to push forward with your transaction as soon as possible.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Best Walmart TV deals: 43-inch 4K TV for $218 and more
lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Many of today’s best TV deals can be found among the current Amazon TV deals and Best Buy TV deals, but Walmart has a lot of savings going on as well. Among the Walmart TV deals you’ll find 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, 85-inch TV deals, and more. We’ve handpicked some of the best Walmart TV deals, and you’ll find all of those details below. If it’s premium picture quality you’re after both QLED TV deals and OLED TV deals are part of the discounts, and while Walmart doesn’t carry any Sony TV deals there is still plenty of top TV brands to choose from and they’re highlighted by Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, TCL TV deals, and Vizio TV deals.
TCL 43-inch S5 4K Smart TV — $218, was $350

The S5 is one of TCL’s newer models, so it’s making a nice surprise here among the best 65-inch TV deals. It delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD, as well as endless entertainment with easy access to your favorite streaming services. Google Chromecast is built right into the TV, allowing you to easily stream movies, shows and photos from your Android or iOS device. It also has 3 HDMI inputs, which makes it great for gamers who need to connect several consoles, or for anybody looking to connect some great peripheral equipment to their home theater.

Read more
Best OLED TV deals: Save on LG C3, Samsung S90C, and more
LG's 2023 C3 4K OLED TV.

A quality picture is a must-have feature if you want to really get into the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and any of your other favorite content. An OLED TV produces one of the best images on the market, and while OLED TVs typically cost more than other picture technologies they can also make for some of the best TV deals. Below you can find what we feel are the best OLED TV deals to shop right now, and among them are models from some top TV brands, including Sony TV deals, Samsung TV deals, and LG TV deals. You can also shop QLED TV deals for a quality picture, and there are plenty of TCL TV deals and Vizio TV deals going on if you’re looking for something in a more budget-friendly price range.
LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K webOS TV — $1,100, was $1,400

The C4 Series is a step into LG’s advanced TV lineup. It’s packed with features, including an AI Processor Gen 7 that up converts all your favorite content into 4K as you watch, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for gamers, and four HDMI ports for connect peripheral components in excess. This TV leans heavily on AI and the webOS 24 platform to help you find new content and organize everything you already know about, which allows you to search less and stream more.

Read more
This 55-inch TV from TCL is under $300 for a limited time
TCL 2024 S5 LED TV.

The 2024 NFL is in pre-season right now, so if you want to upgrade with TV deals in preparation for the real games, now's the time to make a purchase. Here's an affordable offer for a relatively large screen -- the 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV for only $270 from Target, following an $80 discount on its original price of $350. We're not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends though, so if you're already looking forward to watching your favorite teams on this 4K TV, you better hurry up and proceed with the transaction for it immediately.

Why you should buy the 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV
The 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV is an amazing screen for watching football games, but first, you'll have to check if you have the proper space for it by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy. If you do, then you can look forward to lifelike details with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, and brilliant images with its high-brightness LED backlight. The TV also features TCL's AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI, which will optimize the color and contrast of everything that you watch, while Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion promises amazing motion clarity so that your eyes will be able to keep up with all the plays.

Read more