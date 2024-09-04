We gave the Samsung QN90C TV four stars — it’s over $1,000 off at Walmart

If you’re on the lookout for QLED TV deals, you might as well spend your cash one of the top options in the market — the 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV. This fantastic TV, which we’ve given a score of 4 out of 5 stars, is currently on sale from Walmart with a massive $1,101 discount on its original price of $1,999, so you’ll only have to pay $898. That’s a steal for a QLED TV of this caliber, so we think this offer will draw a lot of attention. That means you’re going to have to complete your purchase right now, or else you’re taking on the risk of missing out.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV is the runner-up in our list of the best QLED TVs, which makes the $1,100 discount even more appealing. Like all QLED TVs, the quantum dots on its backlight enables accurate colors and incredible brightness, with fantastic HDR performance, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and 4K Ultra HD resolution combining for a completely immersive viewing experience. The TV also runs on Samsung’s Tizen platform, for access to all of the popular streaming shows.

If you’re having trouble deciding between the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV and an OLED TV, our QLED TV versus OLED TV comparison spells out the differences. With a QLED TV, you’ll be getting much more powerful brightness and a longer life span, with no risk of screen burn-in. QLED TVs are also generally cheaper on a price-per-inch of screen size basis, and with Walmart’s offer for the 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV, that becomes much more apparent.

