This premium Samsung 55-inch TV is on sale for $800 off

samsung 98 inch qn90d review
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Samsung makes incredible TVs, soundbars, and other home theater gear, and we here at Digital Trends are always on the lookout for the best Samsung deals. Persistence equals luck, and it was only a matter of time before a sale this good would rear its head:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 55-inch QN90D 4K QLED at retailers like Amazon, Samsung, and Crutchfield, you’ll only pay $1,200 (plus any applicable sales tax). Mind you, the full MSRP of this TV is $2,000. That’s an $800 discount, friends.

Why you should buy the Samsung QN90D Series

The Samsung S90D was one of the brightest TVs money could buy in 2024, a feat only outmatched by Samsung’s 2025 QN90F replacement. But considering the QN90D sale and breathtaking SDR illumination the older set is capable of, we’re willing to bet most folks will turn their heads at the QN90F (at least for the time being). 

The QN90D also delivers a wide color gamut and fantastic contrast levels, as well as strong glare and reflection handling. The TV performs best in a moderately lit room but is able to get bright enough to overcome lamps and other ambient light sources. 

Samsung’s picture processing and upscaling does a phenomenal job at giving you great picture no matter the AV component, disc, stream, or file. And thanks to HDMI 2.1 connectivity and VRR and ALLM support, the QN90D is also a great choice for gaming

Apps and screen mirroring are made possible by Samsung’s Tizen OS smart hub. Access services like Netflix and Disney Plus, plus hundreds of free live TV stations. 

Expect some major ebb and flow in pricing for the Samsung QN90D over the next several weeks. If you don’t want to miss this $800 discount on the 55-inch size, we recommend buying ASAP. We also have lists of the best QLED TV deals and best Samsung TV deals if you want even more TV suggestions

