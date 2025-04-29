 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This brand-new Samsung 4K TV already has a $200 discount

By
Good Deal Samsung QN90F
Digital Trends

We all know that Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market and has for quite some time, but did you know that 2025 models are finally hitting shelves? Today, we found an incredible discount on one of Samsung’s brand-new 4K QLED TVs: For a limited time, the Samsung 65-inch QN90F Series 4K QLED is on sale for $2,500. The full retail price for this model is $2,700. 

QLED TVs are always a safe bet when it comes to color brightness and peak brightness in general, but how does the QN90F fare when it comes to colors and contrast? Let’s find out! 

Why you should buy the Samsung QN90F Series 

The 2025 edition of Samsung’s flagship Neo QLED lineup, the QN90F, brings some of the most powerful mini-LED backlighting to every movie, show, and video game. This makes it a great TV for use in a brightly lit room, a laurel furthered by the screen’s fantastic glare and reflection handling. While you may notice a bit of light bloom during darker scenes in your favorite media, the advanced local dimming system does away with most of this LED bleed-out. 

Related

The Samsung QN90F delivers next-level picture processing and upscaling, so even your favorite B&W movies get a boost in overall clarity. The TV also has a native 165Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, as well as VRR and ALLM support. Gamers rejoice, this TV’s for you! And save for Dolby Vision, the QN90F is an open door for HDR decoding.

Samsung’s Tizen OS software gives you a comprehensive smart TV experience, too, complete with popular apps like Netflix and Disney Plus and hundreds of free live TV stations. 

Save $200 on the Samsung 65-inch QN90F Series 4K QLED when you purchase today. We also suggest looking at our lists of the best Samsung TV deals, best QLED TV deals, and best Samsung deals

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Get this Vizio 55-inch 4K TV while it’s marked down to under $300
The Vizio 50-inch V4K50M Series 4K LED.

Vizio makes some of the best affordable TVs on the market. While these budget-friendly sets are pretty much Walmart-only at this point (save for the occasional Target markdown), Vizio’s entry-level and midrange 4K TVs offer great picture quality and solid smart features. And this week, one of these Vizio sets is on sale:

For a limited time, you can purchase the Vizio 55-inch V4K55M 4K LED at Walmart or Target for only $265. The full retail price of this model is $450.

Read more
This Hisense 58-inch 4K TV is only $240 this week
Hisense 4K TV on a cabinet.

When it comes to budget-friendly TVs, one of the best brands on the planet is Hisense. This isn’t to say that Hisense makes perfect TVs, but when it comes to balancing picture quality with a price that makes most people happy, Hisense hits the nail on the head. We see a lot of Hisense sales on a weekly basis, too, including the following offer: 

Right now, when you purchase the Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K LED at Walmart, you’ll only pay $240. The full retail price on this model is $300, which means you’ll be saving an extra $60 when you buy ASAP. 

Read more
Get this 50-inch Insignia TV while it’s marked down to $220 from $300
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

An affordable TV shouldn’t skimp on picture features and smart tech in favor of a lower price point. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for the best TV deals because we want our readers to have the best of both worlds; at least in terms of performance and value. To that end, we found a great promo today:  

For a limited time, you can get the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K LED at Amazon for only $220. The full MSRP on this model is $300. 

Read more