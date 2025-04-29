This brand-new Samsung 4K TV already has a $200 discount

We all know that Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market and has for quite some time, but did you know that 2025 models are finally hitting shelves? Today, we found an incredible discount on one of Samsung’s brand-new 4K QLED TVs: For a limited time, the Samsung 65-inch QN90F Series 4K QLED is on sale for $2,500. The full retail price for this model is $2,700.

QLED TVs are always a safe bet when it comes to color brightness and peak brightness in general, but how does the QN90F fare when it comes to colors and contrast? Let’s find out!

Why you should buy the Samsung QN90F Series

The 2025 edition of Samsung’s flagship Neo QLED lineup, the QN90F, brings some of the most powerful mini-LED backlighting to every movie, show, and video game. This makes it a great TV for use in a brightly lit room, a laurel furthered by the screen’s fantastic glare and reflection handling. While you may notice a bit of light bloom during darker scenes in your favorite media, the advanced local dimming system does away with most of this LED bleed-out.

The Samsung QN90F delivers next-level picture processing and upscaling, so even your favorite B&W movies get a boost in overall clarity. The TV also has a native 165Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, as well as VRR and ALLM support. Gamers rejoice, this TV’s for you! And save for Dolby Vision, the QN90F is an open door for HDR decoding.

Samsung’s Tizen OS software gives you a comprehensive smart TV experience, too, complete with popular apps like Netflix and Disney Plus and hundreds of free live TV stations.

Save $200 on the Samsung 65-inch QN90F Series 4K QLED when you purchase today. We also suggest looking at our lists of the best Samsung TV deals, best QLED TV deals, and best Samsung deals.