This awesome Samsung QLED has a crazy discount today, but don’t wait!

Springtime is a great season to go hunting for TV deals, and it’s a longstanding tradition here at Digital Trends to hang the best QLED offer of the week over the fireplace mantle. As luck would have it, we came across this fantastic Samsung offer that more than fits the bill:

For a limited time, the Samsung 65-inch QNX1D 4K QLED is available through Samsung for only $1,150. The full MSRP on this model is $2,200, so you know we’re not kidding when we say things like “cash going back in your pocket.” We’re also a big fan of this TV for several reasons!

Why you should buy the Samsung QNX1D Series

It’s hard to beat the arresting colors and great contrast levels you’ll get with any Samsung TV, but what’s even more impressive is this QLED’s sustained brightness capabilities. Whether you’re watching older TV shows or brand-new 4K HDR films (the TV supports every format except Dolby Vision), the QNX1D is able to get bright enough to overcome harsh ambient lighting.

Samsung’s incredible picture processing and 4K upscaling are on tap, too. The QNX1D is powered by the NQ4 AI Gen 2, which does a phenomenal job of enhancing every frame for the utmost clarity, color, and illumination. We’re also glad to report the QNX1D has VRR and ALLM support, so you’ll never have to worry about getting the best response time and lowest input lag when playing PlayStation or Xbox!

You’ll also be treated to hundreds of streaming apps and other web-connected features via the TV’s built-in Tizen OS. We wish we knew exactly how long this sale would last, but the truth is we’re just not sure. So, the best and last day to save could be today.

