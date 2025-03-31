 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This awesome Samsung QLED has a crazy discount today, but don’t wait!

By
The Samsung 55-inch QNX1D Neo QLED on a white background.
Samsung

Springtime is a great season to go hunting for TV deals, and it’s a longstanding tradition here at Digital Trends to hang the best QLED offer of the week over the fireplace mantle. As luck would have it, we came across this fantastic Samsung offer that more than fits the bill:

For a limited time, the Samsung 65-inch QNX1D 4K QLED is available through Samsung for only $1,150. The full MSRP on this model is $2,200, so you know we’re not kidding when we say things like “cash going back in your pocket.” We’re also a big fan of this TV for several reasons!

Why you should buy the Samsung QNX1D Series

It’s hard to beat the arresting colors and great contrast levels you’ll get with any Samsung TV, but what’s even more impressive is this QLED’s sustained brightness capabilities. Whether you’re watching older TV shows or brand-new 4K HDR films (the TV supports every format except Dolby Vision), the QNX1D is able to get bright enough to overcome harsh ambient lighting.

Related

Samsung’s incredible picture processing and 4K upscaling are on tap, too. The QNX1D is powered by the NQ4 AI Gen 2, which does a phenomenal job of enhancing every frame for the utmost clarity, color, and illumination. We’re also glad to report the QNX1D has VRR and ALLM support, so you’ll never have to worry about getting the best response time and lowest input lag when playing PlayStation or Xbox!

You’ll also be treated to hundreds of streaming apps and other web-connected features via the TV’s built-in Tizen OS. We wish we knew exactly how long this sale would last, but the truth is we’re just not sure. So, the best and last day to save could be today.

We also think it’s worth an extra 10 minutes of your time to walk through our lists of the best Samsung TV deals, the best QLED TV deals, and the best Samsung deals. Who knows, you may find another great sale on a smaller set for another room.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Take home a 50-inch Hisense TV for only $240 with this deal
The Hisense A7N Series 4K LED.

Not every TV needs to be packed with advanced features, especially if it’s a smaller set that’s being relegated to a guest room. Or maybe an old flatscreen of yours is on the fritz, and you need something relatively inexpensive to tide you over. Whatever your reason for not spending thousands on a brand-new TV, we’re pleased to inform you that one of our favorite TV deals of the week is this Hisense set:

Right now, you can purchase the Hisense 50-inch A7N 4K LED on Amazon and pay only $240. That’s a $60 discount for those at home keeping score.

Read more
Sony’s entry-level OLED TV is on sale at Best Buy today
Sony Bravia A75L OLED 4K TV.

It's a new week, which means new deals at Best Buy. We’ve been on the lookout for excellent promos from brands like Samsung LG, and, the highlight of this post, Sony. Sony TV deals can be particularly tough to come by, which is why we’re glad to have found this gem: 

For a limited time, when you purchase the Sony 55-inch XR A75L 4K OLED at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $1,100. The full MSRP on this model is $1,200. 

Read more
This Hisense QLED TV was already a great value, and now it’s on sale
Hisense U7N review

When it comes to budget-friendly TVs, one of the calling card brands we all know and love is Hisense. For years, the Big H has been producing excellent QLED TVs and traditional LED LCDs that bring bright and colorful picture quality to the table, but at prices most folks can afford. Fortunately, we also come across a lot of great TV deals, and a lot of these discounts are on Hisense sets.

As a matter of fact, we came across this Hisense markdown earlier today: For a limited time, you’ll pay just $700 (plus tax) for the Hisense 65-inch U7N Series 4K TV, a top-rated QLED set when you shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and a few other retailers.

Read more